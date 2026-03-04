President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing war in Iran, describing the conflict as “madness” that must come to an end

Responding to questions about engaging US President Donald Trump, Ramaphosa said South Africa would advocate for dialogue if the opportunity arises

His remarks sparked mixed reactions online, particularly as tensions between South Africa and the United States remain strained

SOUTH AFRICA — President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing war in Iran, urging world leaders to prioritise dialogue over continued military escalation.

The United States and Israel launched a joint military strike on Iran, with explosions reported across the country, including in Tehran, on 28 February 2026.

Speaking to journalists during a media briefing, Ramaphosa addressed questions about whether he had reached out to US President Donald Trump in an effort to appeal for an end to the attacks. His response underscored South Africa’s official position on the conflict.

Ramaphosa calls for an immediate ceasefire

“We have issued a clear statement that we want a ceasefire, we want this madness to come to an end,” Ramaphosa said.

He stressed that South Africa’s stance is rooted in its long-standing diplomatic principle that negotiation remains the most effective path to peace.

“Dialogue is always the best way of ending conflict and war,” he added.

The president acknowledged that the opportunity to engage with Trump has not come up

“Donald Trump is very busy right now and he’s got a war on his hands and obviously if the opportunity were to open up, we would talk and say there must be a ceasefire,” Ramaphosa explained.

He further emphasised the human cost of continued fighting, saying:

“We want this war to come to an end. We are losing too many people and unnecessarily so.”

The remarks come at a time when relations between South Africa and the United States remain tense. Differences over foreign policy positions and global alliances have placed a strain on diplomatic ties in recent years.

Public reaction

Ramaphosa’s comments quickly sparked debate online, with many South Africans taking to social media to express their views. While some members of the public supported Ramaphosa’s call for peace and diplomacy, others questioned whether South Africa has the geopolitical influence to sway major global powers.

@DMatshoba wrote:

"How is the mediation in the Russia-Ukraine war going by the way? Our president likes overestimating his influence on international affairs."

@sftlifehrdtruth said:

"If dialogue is the best way of resolving conflict, why don't you chat to Pemmy, Angie, Panyaza, etc., and fix the problems in SA?"

@CT17201 stated:

"Trump gave him a few simple things to do. He gave Trump the middle finger. He is delusional if he things Trump will entertain his madness. Time for this guy to take the beam out of his own eye first."

@tladi_tladi_508 wrote:

"He is not interested in dealing with CIT heist, crime, unemployment, poverty, teenage pregnancy, high inflation, illegal immigrants, or corruption. But he avails himself to the outside world."

@Storm_Crow_asked?

"Didn't Cyril get a hiding the last time he went to the US?"

Ramaphosa calls for dialogue and restraint

The president urges Iranian authorities to protect human rights

