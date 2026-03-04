President Cyril Ramaphosa warmed hearts after being seen greeting and hugging young fans during a public appearance

The contagious, joyful exchange stood in contrast to the serious tone often associated with political leadership

Many felt the clip highlighted how simple human interactions can shift public perception and build connections beyond parliament

In a political climate where leaders are often judged strictly on decisions and speeches, moments like these can quietly reshape narratives. The video has since sparked conversations about authenticity, digital image management and whether softer public moments influence how citizens relate to those in power.

President Cyril Ramaphosa warmed hearts after @athigeleba shared a clip on 21 February 2026 showing him posing for photos and hugging young fans. The moment, captured during a public engagement, showed the president smiling widely as children gathered around him. The footage quickly circulated online, drawing positive reactions from many South Africans.

User @athigeleba, who has served as Head of Digital Communications in the Presidency since September 2018, often shares lighter moments of the president outside formal parliamentary settings. These glimpses aim to show a more personal side of the country’s leader beyond policy debates and official speeches.

The president’s warm gestures delight children

Public figures are often viewed through a political lens, especially in a country with strong opinions and active civic engagement. Moments like these shift that focus slightly. They highlight human connection rather than political tension. For many young South Africans, meeting the president is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Social media users commented on how genuine the smiles looked, especially from Cupcake. Some said it was refreshing to see softer interactions amid serious national issues. Others appreciated seeing children excited and unafraid.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Zile Nel asked:

“Have you guys noticed that for the first time in South Africa, there is a president who is not at battle with his deputy, and the deputy is not fighting his president?”

SG wrote:

“Children know a good heart when they come across one.”

Khekhesh Photography commented:

“I think Athi has just revolutionised coverage for South Africa’s presidents. These moments are so wholesome and lovely. 🥰🥰”

Nana wrote:

“The one and only Cupcake, always smiling. You can’t hate Mr President. 🫶”

Queen Nailantei commented:

“Love the SA president. Awesome personality. 😂💯 Kenya, we need prayers. 🤣”

Emma asked:

“Who is smiling and feeling proud of being a South African?”

Cosmos222 wrote:

“Athi, thank you so much for these skits. We shall have to compare in future. There is a lot of unsubstantiated hate against a president who doesn’t work alone.”

Saziso commented:

“Argh, love this. The best president ever. 🥹🤏🏾”

Kgee commented:

“Thank you, Athi, for capturing this precious moment. Nchooo, beautiful energy. Heartwarming.”

Lebowa commented:

“My President. I like him, and it’s not because we were both born in November. He is just a great leader.”

Seunisaac commented:

“Glorious sir, you shall always rise. You don’t force strength to empower a nation to recognise you. You work hard for the nation.”

