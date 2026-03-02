A group of former matric classmates reunites years after leaving school, gathering to reconnect and celebrate the fact that they are still alive and thriving

The emotional get-together was filled with laughter, shared memories and reflections on how life has changed since their school days

Many used the moment to appreciate friendships that stood the test of time and the journeys they have travelled individually

The reunion struck a chord online, inspiring others to reconnect with their own classmates and cherish meaningful relationships.

TikTok user @bandile0338 posted a video on 1 March 2026, showing a group of adults who did their matric in the year 2000 reuniting for a special gathering. The former students met up to reconnect, share memories and celebrate the fact that they are still alive and well 24 years later. The reunion was filled with laughter, hugs and pure excitement.

School reunions often bring back memories of simpler times. They remind people of teenage dreams, old friendships and the journeys taken since leaving the classroom. For many, it is also a moment to reflect on how far they have come. Careers, families and life lessons all become part of the conversation.

Reunion inspires others

The classmates could be seen cheering, giving each other handshakes and taking group photos. They had refreshments, with their cars parked as they all sat together. Others simply looked grateful to be in the same room again.

Mzansi loved it as most said they felt emotional watching it. Some tagged their own former classmates, while others said they now feel inspired to organise reunions for their own matric groups. The celebration shared by user @bandile0338 became more than just a meetup.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Maletsatsiphali wrote:

“I'm also Matric Class of 2000. 🤭 Yoh, these guys look like they’re from the 70s, or maybe they completed their matric at around 21 years old. 🙆🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️”

Tshegofatso Gail wrote:

“I honestly think they look their age. Labantu abazali bama 2000, and not all of them were 18 in 2000. Some were maybe even 25 doing matric.”

DelaniBly asked:

“Even the one in the red dress matriculated in 2000?”

Stephen Trumper wrote:

“More like Class of 1976.”

Mr Meyer wrote:

“I'm part of the Class of 2000. 26 years ago, I was 18 years old too.”

kikybongo wrote:

“Our peers. I am also Class of 2000 turning 43 this year 💚💚💚 We look our age.”

Nhana wrote:

“I read the caption over and over while looking at the students of 2000 😳😳😳😳😳.”

manpowerSA wrote:

“It can’t be. I matriculated in 1996, but they look like my elders 🤔.”

Nina wrote:

“Class of 1999 here. 😁 No one asked, I know.”

Lerato Malinga wrote:

“What a blessing to still have classmates 26 years after finishing high school. This is lovely. ❤️ I had my 20-year reunion in 2024. I literally started high school when you guys were matriculants. 🥰”

Shera wrote:

“1982 matriculated in 2000, but you find in a class we were only 5 or 8. The rest were ama-1980s and 70s.”

Thando wrote:

“People tend to forget that during those times more kids were older in classrooms because we were never promoted but had to pass. Hare bo 30%. #ClassOf2000”

