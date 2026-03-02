A South African school community is mourning the loss of a matric learner who bravely battled cancer for two years

Despite completing 56 rounds of chemotherapy and facing severe health complications, he continued to show strength

His journey included painful setbacks, including missing an important family milestone due to medical challenges

Tributes have poured in from classmates, parents and the wider community, with many remembering his resilience and the impact he made both in the classroom and on the tennis court.

The picture on the left showed the late Nico, holding a fish. Image: Hoërskool Monument High

Source: Facebook

A Facebook post shared by Hoërskool Monument High on 27 February 2026 announced the passing of Nico Botha. Nico was a Matric 2024 learner who had been battling cancer for two years. The school expressed deep sadness and sent condolences to his family and friends. They remembered his courage, especially the many hours he spent on the tennis courts, and described him as someone who showed true guts until the very end.

Nico’s journey was not easy; he had completed 56 rounds of chemotherapy. There were small wins along the way as he regained some mobility and managed to walk short distances with crutches. Blood transfusions helped at times, but the recent weeks were tough. He was hospitalised with a serious infection and had to receive strong IV antibiotics. He also endured severe pain, deep fatigue and wasting syndrome, which made even resting difficult.

Two-year battle fought with courage

At some point, he missed his sister’s wedding. Hospital administrative issues and medical aid complications forced an early discharge, which meant he could not attend. It was a heartbreaking setback during an already difficult fight. On the back a buddy website, donations towards Nico had surpassed over R500,000. The poste shared by Hoërskool Monument High, where Nico did his Grade 12 at, also highlighted his hobby playing tennis.

Mzansi reacted with heavy hearts, while former learners and parents shared messages of support. Some called him a true warrior, and others said his strength inspired them. Tributes poured in from people who remembered his kindness and determination. The comment section quickly became a space of comfort for the Botha family and the Monnas community.

Nico Botha sat on the couch, wearing a Springboks jersey. Image: Mari Parker

Source: Youtube

Check out the Facebook post below:

SA mourns the passing of Nico

Anniki Pretorius Kotzé wrote:

“My hart kan dit nie meer vat nie. Hierdie jong mense wat so dood gaan deesdae. Vir al die families wat ’n jong mens moes aan die dood afstaan hierdie laaste maande. Julle is almal in my gebede elke dag. Nou verstaan ons nie, maar eendag sal God aan ons alles verduidelik. Dit help nie om te sê sterkte nie, want party dae stort alles maar net inmekaar. Vertrou op Hom, Hy sal julle deur alles dra. 😥💞 Translation: My heart cannot take it anymore. These young people who are dying these days. To all the families who had to lose a young person in the past months. You are all in my prayers every day. We do not understand now, but one day God will explain everything to us. It does not help to say stay strong because some days everything just falls apart. Trust in Him; He will carry you through everything.”

Deane Walker wrote:

“Ons harte breek vir dié verlies. Sterkte en gebede aan sy ouers en familie. Dis hartverskeurend. Translation: Our hearts break over this loss. Strength and prayers to his parents and family. It is heartbreaking.”

Amla Blignaut wrote:

“Sterkte aan die familie en besonder aan ouma Susan. Translation: Strength to the family, especially to Grandma Susan.”

So vertel ek ’n storie wrote:

“Absoluut verskriklik hartseer. So jong mooi seun. Breek mens se hart. Translation: Absolutely terribly sad. Such a young, beautiful boy. Breaks one’s heart.”

Bright Future Ministries wrote:

“Strongs to the family, you are in our prayers. My heart goes out to the family. We are losing our youth; let’s keep them in prayer.”

Lorna De Beer wrote:

“My innige simpatie met sy ouers, familie en vriende. Translation: My deepest sympathy to his parents, family, and friends.”

Bianca Jean Johnson wrote:

“Dit is bitter hartseer. Sien van sy vriende wat tweedejaarstudente is en waarheen hulle toekoms paaie gaan, en hierdie jongman s’n is kort geknip deur ’n lelike siekte. Maar weet hy het baklei soos ’n wenner. Sterkte aan sy ouers, familie en sy vriende. Translation: It is deeply sad. You see some of his friends who are second-year students and where their future paths are going, and this young man’s was cut short by an ugly illness. But know that he fought like a winner. Strength to his parents, family, and friends.”

Kozette Swarts wrote:

“RIV engelkind, sterkte aan familie en vriende. Translation: Rest in peace, angel child. Strength to family and friends.”

Villa Maria wrote:

“Sterkte aan die familie. My innige simpatie. Translation: Strength to the family. My deepest sympathy.”

Sandy van Heerden wrote:

“Rest in Perfect Peace, Nico, you were so brave and fought so hard; you will always be remembered and loved by everyone who knew you. Nico, you will be the star on our tree!”

