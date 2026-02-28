Zwai Bala shared a full-circle moment when he met up with one of the people who changed his life forever

The member of the music group TKZee showed people one of the teachers who had a profound impact on him

Zwai Bala posted a sweet photo and got candid about one of the biggest breakthroughs of his career since he was a child

Beloved South African musician Zwai Bala, let people know that he has come a long way since he was a young boy. He looked back at the big opportunity that opened avenues for his musical talent, thanks to a dedicated teacher.

Zwai Bala met his childhood music teacher once again after decades. Image: Zwai Bala

Source: Facebook

The beloved South African musician let people know his journey in music started when he was in school in a post shared on 28 February 2026. Zwai Bala shared the heartfelt reunion he had with one of the key people who got him started on his impressive career in music.

In a post on Facebook, Zwai Bala said that he recently met his school music teacher once again. He introduced her as Mrs Moira Schafer, saying that she was turning 88 years old. The musician described her as a bright light in his music training and performance, and he achieved his highest mark ever in grade 8 for his voice exam. The high mark ended up helping him land a scholarship in the UK because the exam was with the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music. The South African musician said that he was overwhelmed with emotion after seeing his beloved teacher once again. See the post below:

South Africa touched by Zwai Bala

Many online users were touched by the post that Zwai Bala shared. People felt that his story was touching and inspiring, helping viewers see that South Africa is a country full of opportunities. Read people's comments below.

Zwai Bala was in the music group TKZee, and Magesh passed away in 2022. Image: Zwai Bala

Source: Facebook

Melikhaya Pantsi said:

"Such stories contribute to an SA we dream of, full of opportunities, a strength in our diversity."

Monica Tonjeni wrote:

"Inspiring stories like these remind us to appreciate the people who shaped us ￼"

Moira June Schafer replied to all the love:

"Thanks for all the comments, folks. It was such a huge pleasure spending time with Zwai this morning. A memory to treasure!"

Afrika Sebezo gushed:

"We are who we are because somebody loved and tendered to us Dikela!"

Noluthando Nofemele commented:

"Oh Zwai, this post just warms my heart. The journey of being called, you continue being true to the calling and tracing back to the foundations of how it all started, keep going strong "

Gco Mkuqwana applauded:

"Way to go my brother to acknowledge people who patently made a difference in your life. Further , no amount of materialism and money can replace such a genuine and humble gesture! May both you and Mrs Schafer be blessed ."

Carol Pallatt exclaimed:

"Wow wonderful Zwai! We saw you as a little boy, just starting at Drakensberg boys school!"

