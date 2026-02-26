A man posted a TikTok being candid about the effects of gambling

A TikTok post of a man showing his reality after becoming a gambling addict went viral. He was candid about how he lost everything after gambling his life away.

The man gave a detailed look at how his quality of life spiralled because of gambling in a post shared on 26 February 2026. Online users also got a close look at how he copes with living in poverty.

In a TikTok, a man, @real_house_husband, admitted that gambling brought him to his knees. The man showed that he now lives in a shack, in an informal settlement, and does not have to pay rent. He is no longer able to get fast food or go to normal supermarkets, as he relies on tuck shops and kasi street food. He also uses a communal tap. He said he's even started looking older because of the change and gets called "grootman". Despite the downgrade, he showed he was able to go on a vacation in Mauritius on a budget. See the post below:

South Africa discusses gambling

Many people related to the man's struggles with gambling. Online users opened up about the major losses they had while gambling. Read the comments below:

Khulubuse Mangethe shared his gambling challenges:

"I'm on my recovery journey right now.. I don't have a method for how to stop. Just block myself every time from the 23rd until the 5th of every month because it's payday week. I just focus on all the important things I have to do... after that... I just do sport betting ngabo R100... eeeh."

Nature boy gushed:

"I gamble from high school, varsity, and in my first year of working, but I just decided to quit on my pay day n i managed the same as quitting smoking. It was a minute decision with no turning back."

Chef Lelo remarked:

"I worked with someone who lost everything due to a gambling addiction. He confided in me one day, and his experience scared me sh*tless. I am even afraid to set foot inside a place of gambling. "

K0nclusions shared:

"I've seen people lose a lot, it's like you put R500 hoping to win R10k, then you lose that R500, now you have to add R200 to recover that R500."

Julius Malema (username) admitted:

"I lost R70k already this year, it's been 2 months ku 2026. I'm ready to quit, could have done better things with the R70k."

stix added:

"I have financial problems due to this gambling 🎰. I am even contemplating resigning from the work I love."

amzaglobal opened up:

"I won R133 890 playing Hot Hot Fruit a month ago. Almost lost it all I only ate R4800😭"

