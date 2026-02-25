Woman's 1st Job Earnings Spark Salary Conversations in TikTok Video
- A woman posted a TikTok video showing others how far she has come since her first job
- The lady's reflection about the first time she entered the job market made others discuss their salaries
- People were stunned to see how much the woman earned when she first started working
A woman shared a post about her first job on TikTok on 23 February 2026. The lady's first-ever salary encouraged people to share their own.
The woman's video gave others a realistic look at how much people earn when they first start working. The post made some people realise that they may be working under exploitative conditions.
A TikTok post by @careersine1 a woman, showed how much she earned as her first job. The lady's gross salary was R10,365, and after the deductions, she would take home R7 945. Her benefits included medical allowance and more. She also had to pass a 6-month probation. The lady said the salary was not terrible for someone who was in their 20s and had no children. She said she earns way more now that she has six years of experience. Watch the video below:
South Africa amazed by women
Many people thought that the salary was enviable as they shared their own. Some shared how much they would ideally like to earn compared to their current earnings. Read people's comments:
𝓉𝓈𝒽𝑒𝓅𝑜 shared their own salary:
"Same. Flop is transport was R2.5k per month and black tax, so I was working for R2k 😭"
nails by mpumie 🥰remembered her first salary:
"R3,500 I was 21, now I have been job hunting with no luck. I have a degree in media studies that I completed last year. available, willing to relocate."
Ugashley_M also shared their struggle in the workforce:
"I wish I could relate 😭. I’m 26, never worked before with a BA psychology degree. Where do you guys get jobs 🥺"
user27279061176283h shared:
"I made R9000 in two weeks as an intern. Still grateful for that till this day!❤️"
Munir also shared her earnings:
"R10k as a general worker in a municipality. Completed my degree and joined a Grad program that pays R25k."
Ma_cee🥹☺️ also wanted to get a better-paying job:
"Where do you get these jobs? We actually need them, we’ve got too much responsibility earning small amounts of money 😭😭❤️"
Tshire🌙🍎shared an odd experience:
"R59k take home fresh out of varsity I’m 23 now unemployed, but I will be fine 😭"
Tintswalo WAS SAD:
"R2000, I'm 25, and I'd say it's very low 🥺 Exploitation at its highest."
