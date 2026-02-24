Female Data Analyst Explains Journey to the University of Pretoria Without Qualifying
- A Data Analyst posted a TikTok video about how she was able to pursue her goals studying mathematics at one of the best universities in South Africa
- The lady opened up that she was not always a straight A student at school
- She detailed her unusual journey to being accepted into a notoriously difficult course despite her inability to qualify
A woman opened up about how she paved her path to study in her dream course. The lady dreamed big of studying mathematics, but she had a difficult time with mathematics at school.
The lady discussed details of how she made her dreams come true in a clip shared on 23 February 2026. She opened people's eyes to the various options they have if they have goals that seem unreachable.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
In a post on TikTok, a woman @rotondwa_s shared that she still managed to study maths and Actual Science at the University of Pretoria even though she didn't have the marks for it since her school days. The lady said that she was struggling with Mathematics and failing since grade 5. She did not qualify for Actuarial Science, so she got a chance at the University of Pretoria through their extended program, but she did not enjoy it. After she moved on to Mathematical Statistics and she failed her first year, she repeated the course and other electives, and she finally earned her degree over five years instead of three years. Watch the video below:
South Africa inspired by data analyst
Online users felt that the lady's video was very important for others. People applauded the woman for sharing useful information about studying at university. Read viewers' comments about her video below:
Anamandla, MScFE appreciated the woman's story:
"I keep on saying that there are so many ways to get into Applied Mathematics & Statistics. Even if you passed with an Admissions to a Diploma, I promise you there is a way😭🙏🏾."
Anamandla, MScFE👨🏾🎓 added more praise:
"Also, you weren’t delusional. You knew exactly who you are and you were determined to make it a reality and YOU DID. Anamandla, MScFE👨🏾🎓"
Running Grootman related to the woman's career journey:
"I also did the same Extended Program in 2010. I got into Chemical Engineering, got excluded, and now I have a Master's in Industrial Engineering."
H Mphela was inspired by the woman:
"It's all about the belief, if you believe you can, trust me you will 💪 well done!!!"
Maleti gushed over the woman's achievement:
"I love it 🙌🏾🙌🏾 Go for your dreams ❤️"
Boitumelo Koopedi 🇿🇦🇺🇸🇮🇪 applauded the lady's journey:
"I’m thinking of changing careers altogether and becoming an actuary."
Other Briefly News stories about university
- A woman reacted to finding out that she was studying at a fake varsity in a TikTok video.
- People were inspired by a woman who shared how she funded her degree without getting into debt.
- South Africans were horrified after seeing footage of
- Online users were stunned by a student who secured multiple university offers.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za