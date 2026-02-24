A Data Analyst posted a TikTok video about how she was able to pursue her goals studying mathematics at one of the best universities in South Africa

The lady opened up that she was not always a straight A student at school

She detailed her unusual journey to being accepted into a notoriously difficult course despite her inability to qualify

A woman opened up about how she paved her path to study in her dream course. The lady dreamed big of studying mathematics, but she had a difficult time with mathematics at school.

A woman explained how she was accepted into the University of Pretoria without perfect marks. Image: @rotondwa_s

The lady discussed details of how she made her dreams come true in a clip shared on 23 February 2026. She opened people's eyes to the various options they have if they have goals that seem unreachable.

In a post on TikTok, a woman @rotondwa_s shared that she still managed to study maths and Actual Science at the University of Pretoria even though she didn't have the marks for it since her school days. The lady said that she was struggling with Mathematics and failing since grade 5. She did not qualify for Actuarial Science, so she got a chance at the University of Pretoria through their extended program, but she did not enjoy it. After she moved on to Mathematical Statistics and she failed her first year, she repeated the course and other electives, and she finally earned her degree over five years instead of three years. Watch the video below:

South Africa inspired by data analyst

Online users felt that the lady's video was very important for others. People applauded the woman for sharing useful information about studying at university. Read viewers' comments about her video below:

The lady became a qualified data analyst after earning her degree at the University of Pretoria. Image: MTStock Studio

Anamandla, MScFE appreciated the woman's story:

"I keep on saying that there are so many ways to get into Applied Mathematics & Statistics. Even if you passed with an Admissions to a Diploma, I promise you there is a way😭🙏🏾."

Anamandla, MScFE👨🏾‍🎓 added more praise:

"Also, you weren’t delusional. You knew exactly who you are and you were determined to make it a reality and YOU DID. Anamandla, MScFE👨🏾‍🎓"

Running Grootman related to the woman's career journey:

"I also did the same Extended Program in 2010. I got into Chemical Engineering, got excluded, and now I have a Master's in Industrial Engineering."

H Mphela was inspired by the woman:

"It's all about the belief, if you believe you can, trust me you will 💪 well done!!!"

Maleti gushed over the woman's achievement:

"I love it 🙌🏾🙌🏾 Go for your dreams ❤️"

Boitumelo Koopedi 🇿🇦🇺🇸🇮🇪 applauded the lady's journey:

"I’m thinking of changing careers altogether and becoming an actuary."

