A young lady in a video gave interview after revceiving news that she was studying at an illegal college. He revealed how much she spent and how long she's been studying before finding out the heartbreaking truth.

The lady's reaction to finding out that her studying was all for nothing went viral on 20 February 2026. The college in the Randburg CBD was busted after taking advantage of students for year.

In a TikTok video by @newsnexussan a young lady was speaking out after finding out that her college was fake. The lady attended a school called Johannesburg University of Cape Town for Jehovah. She revealed that she'd been studying a year and paid the full tuition of R14 000. Watch the video of the lady below:

South Africa jokes about fake College

Many people thought that the name of the college sounded fake and were amazed that people paid the fake institution. People encouraged others to always check if a college is registered with the Department of Higher Education. Read people's comments below:

Mathonolo felt sorry for the people who were tricked:

"The Govt should allow the learners to continue. Its not the learners' fault. People are struggling to make things work and are caught in between."

Swidi Lomkhuhlane 💋 felt the victim should have taken better precautions:

"At some point we need to take accountability. We’ve been telling y’all to check if your schools are registered on the DHET website. Ozenzile akakhalelwa."

JayCob🇿🇦 agreed that the scam was avoidable:

"Guys Internet isn't only for social media, let's use it for other useful things like checking if these institutions are registered and *accredited*. Sorry sisi."

Elizma🇿🇦 felt sorry the young lady and her peers:

"Life in SA is already so difficult for young people, then things like this happen. Liewe Jesus ons het JOU nodig🙏❤️💯🇿🇦"

Isabel bontle added:

"No man I know I know her... She helps her mom selling food they working so hard for their money... Am broken 😏"

Les related to the clip:

"To think that yesterday I went with my son in PTA 'Gauteng City College' to enroll then lucky we find out that it's not registered Thank God."

Notification! was stunned by the name:

"' 'Johannesburg University Of Capetown for Jehovah', that name alone is a big red flag 😭"

