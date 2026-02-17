Rhodes University issued a bizarre statement regarding a lion roaming the campus, clarifying that the animal is actually a high-tech project named RhoLeo 3.0

The lion was developed by Master’s students, but accidentally escaped its lab and lost connection to the university’s mainframe

Social media users expressed a mix of fear and admiration, with many questioning whether the animal was a real physical or an AI-generated anomaly

RhoLeo 3.0, a harmless lab-generated lion, accidentally escaped its environment at Rhodes University. Image: Alex Green

Rhodes University recently sent the internet into a frenzy after addressing reports of a lion wandering through its campus grounds.

In a post shared on the X account @Rhodes_Uni on February 15 2026, the university reassured the public that the predator, named RhoLeo 3.0, is harmless and hypoallergenic.

The lion is an ongoing project created by a group of Master’s students that unexpectedly left its environment before it could be retrieved. According to the institution, the project lost its connection to the mainframe, causing it to roam freely. While RhoLeo 3.0 appeared as a ‘real’ lion, the university warned that it was due for capture.

A lion on the loose

The institution noted that students could witness the animal displaying visible glitching, alignment errors, or minor reality distortion. X account @Rhodes_Uni encouraged anyone who spots the animal to document the encounter and tag the official to track its signal before full de-resolution occurred.

SA reacts to the lion news

The post gained traction as many social media users flooded the comments section, confused. While many viewers praised the students for their high-tech invention, others were unsettled by the blurred lines between reality and technology. Several users asked if they should be careful around RhoLeo 3.0, expressing their fears of the predator. Students from other institutions joked that they were glad to be elsewhere, admitting they would be terrified to bump into a glitching lion at night.

Viewers expressed a mix of technological awe and confusion over the roaming digital predator. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

User @getKennethed22 asked:

"What does this statement even mean? Someone should explain to me."

User @Lord_Ori_ commented:

"It’s such instances that make you appreciate being a student at other institutions, because what is this? 😂 Send it to my ex’s res😭."

User @Sipho_Mkh011 asked:

"Harmless lion, so people should believe that 🤔?"

User @Ricky_ting777 said:

"Wow, people need to wake up to the future 😂. Some people think a real lion is on the loose after they clearly say it's not real and digital."

User @RealMbombo added:

"This is amazing. I would like to read more about this RhoLeo 3.0."

User @Amviktar asked:

"Lol, so the digital lion now has free will, but you are trying to convince everyone that it is harmless?"

