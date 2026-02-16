“Please Show It to Our Government”: R65k Container Home With 3 Bathrooms Has SA Buzzing
- A viral video showcasing a large white shipping container retailing for R65,000 left social media users debating the future of affordable housing
- The clip was shared on X, where the content creator suggested that people could buy the unit instead of building traditional houses
- Social media users shared mixed views, with some tempted by the price while others warned that the deal might be too good to be true
A social media post sparked a heated conversation about the cost of living and alternative housing solutions in South Africa.
The video was shared on X by @Moshe_Meso on February 16 2026, garnering comments from viewers who loved the container-home idea and others who were sceptical.
The content creator showcased a large white container marketed as a ready-to-move-in for just R65,000. X user @Moshe_Meso suggested that instead of the long, expensive process of building a brick-and-mortar house, one could simply buy the unit and start their life.
Mzansi’s housing crisis
South Africa is facing a serious housing shortage for people with lower incomes. Right now, there are nearly five families for every one affordable home available. Because of this, many people are forced to live in backyards or shacks away from their jobs. The main problem is that local families earn less than R26,000 a month, but there aren’t enough houses in that price range. Even for those who have homes, Huizen Mark notes that very few are buying or selling them, which makes it even harder for new families to find a place to stay.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the X video below:
SA shares diverse sentiments
The post garnered massive views and a flood of comments from sceptical and excited users alike. Many viewers were tempted by the low entry point into property ownership, but others raised red flags. Several commenters warned that such offers often lack structural integrity or could be potential scams, advising others to do their research before forking out money.
User @sikie4 said:
"Very nice, but the winds in the Eastern Cape will move it to another province."
User @westudiodm commented:
"I have one of these, but the pricing makes me sceptical. I paid R230,000 for this. It included installation and connections."
User @John_blakki shared:
"It's probably a scam, R65,000 can never cover all the costs."
User @KeletsoMokone said:
"I think it's this cheap because there's no insulation, no air conditioning, and no kitchen installation."
User @Waltz4277233 added:
"That's quite a nice deal, I am tempted."
User @AnnaKovacic2 shared:
"Please show it to our government. No tenders, just purchase."
User @MakwelaRobert commented:
"Lol, the price is far fetched, no ways you can pay that amount for such stop feeding people with lies."
3 Briefly News articles about homes
- A beautiful double-storey village house, built on a massive plot of land, left social media users in complete awe of its size and beauty.
- A stunning aerial view of a massive double-storey home in rural KwaZulu-Natal captured the hearts of thousands online.
- A hard-working network marketer inspired thousands of social media users after documenting the multi-year journey of building her dream home in an Eastern Cape village.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za