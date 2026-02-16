A viral video showcasing a large white shipping container retailing for R65,000 left social media users debating the future of affordable housing

The clip was shared on X, where the content creator suggested that people could buy the unit instead of building traditional houses

Social media users shared mixed views, with some tempted by the price while others warned that the deal might be too good to be true

A large white container was marketed as a quick alternative to building a traditional house. Image: Tima Miroshnichenko

Source: UGC

A social media post sparked a heated conversation about the cost of living and alternative housing solutions in South Africa.

The video was shared on X by @Moshe_Meso on February 16 2026, garnering comments from viewers who loved the container-home idea and others who were sceptical.

The content creator showcased a large white container marketed as a ready-to-move-in for just R65,000. X user @Moshe_Meso suggested that instead of the long, expensive process of building a brick-and-mortar house, one could simply buy the unit and start their life.

Mzansi’s housing crisis

South Africa is facing a serious housing shortage for people with lower incomes. Right now, there are nearly five families for every one affordable home available. Because of this, many people are forced to live in backyards or shacks away from their jobs. The main problem is that local families earn less than R26,000 a month, but there aren’t enough houses in that price range. Even for those who have homes, Huizen Mark notes that very few are buying or selling them, which makes it even harder for new families to find a place to stay.

Watch the X video below:

SA shares diverse sentiments

The post garnered massive views and a flood of comments from sceptical and excited users alike. Many viewers were tempted by the low entry point into property ownership, but others raised red flags. Several commenters warned that such offers often lack structural integrity or could be potential scams, advising others to do their research before forking out money.

Viewers were happy to see the container and shared their interest in buying it. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @sikie4 said:

"Very nice, but the winds in the Eastern Cape will move it to another province."

User @westudiodm commented:

"I have one of these, but the pricing makes me sceptical. I paid R230,000 for this. It included installation and connections."

User @John_blakki shared:

"It's probably a scam, R65,000 can never cover all the costs."

User @KeletsoMokone said:

"I think it's this cheap because there's no insulation, no air conditioning, and no kitchen installation."

User @Waltz4277233 added:

"That's quite a nice deal, I am tempted."

User @AnnaKovacic2 shared:

"Please show it to our government. No tenders, just purchase."

User @MakwelaRobert commented:

"Lol, the price is far fetched, no ways you can pay that amount for such stop feeding people with lies."

3 Briefly News articles about homes

A beautiful double-storey village house, built on a massive plot of land, left social media users in complete awe of its size and beauty.

A stunning aerial view of a massive double-storey home in rural KwaZulu-Natal captured the hearts of thousands online.

A hard-working network marketer inspired thousands of social media users after documenting the multi-year journey of building her dream home in an Eastern Cape village.

Source: Briefly News