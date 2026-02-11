A University student showed people her experiences attending a bilingual institution

The young lady posted a clip of one of her lectures showing the reality of having some lecturers who prefer one of the two official languages at the university

The video highlighted the challenges that students from different backgrounds face at institutions of higher learning

A university student in South Africa shared a video of one of her struggles. The woman in university showed people that she has to deal with a language barrier in her academics.

The young woman who attends a university that uses an additional language to English showed how they cope. The university student posted a video on 10 February 2026, which showed people how she attends lessons in a language she does not understand.

In a TikTok video by @mageba1223 a university student shared that some of her lecturers deliver the entire lesson in Afrikaans. To cope, the young lady has to rely on interpretstion headphones during classes so that she can hear the translation for the entire lecture. Watch the video of the young man below:

South Africa divided over university student

Some people found the video to be lighthearted. Others reflected on having the same experience as the student attending all Afrikaans lectures. Read the comments below:

palerider said:

"You can always study elsewhere. but not guaranteed that the other varsity will be so clean and safe."

Lutho wrote:

"Give them to me if you don't want them in suffering here 😭"

Lindiwe Mqwemla related to the student:

"Me in 2016 😂😂😂😂 Andy family still shocked that I can’t speak Afrikaans after this experience 😂"

Dee said:

"Worry not, stranger, you will pass kahle futhi don't get intimidated. I was shocked years later to learn that not everyone had such in there campus.😁"

Thabo said:

"Stellenbosch had the same issues 😅 mara you'll be fine just graduate and go."

theyadore_aletta🪐🌃 said:

"Our lecturer was giving our math lecture in English ande nna I had math in Afrikaans, so I also had to wear those headphones, it happens, guys, we have to get used to it

NAPE KAGISO LEBOGO wrote:

"This is normal at the NWU (Potch), there are classes that are also taught in Setswana that require other kids to get earphones for the translation and bear in mind it depends on the course you chose. All my modules are taught in English, and I don't know if they do this for all courses but you have the option to choose your whole course in English or in Afrikaans

Ayanda Mlangeni pointed out:

"Show me a lecturer who teaches in an African language uzobabona balwa 😭"

