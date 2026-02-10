Learner Driver’s Hilarious Car Window Note Has South Africans Cracking Up

A learner driver in Johannesburg's humorous car window note captured widespread attention on social media

A simple message on a learner driver’s car window has South Africans both amused and entertained, capturing attention across social media platforms.

A woman laughed as she stared at her phone. Image: The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

The note, visible on the rear windshield, was shared on 9 February 2026, read:

"The closer you get, the slower I drive."

The video, which appears to have been filmed during a traffic jam in Johannesburg on a busy street, shows other drivers inching closer behind the vehicle, only to be met with the learner’s humorous warning. The clip quickly circulated online, sparking laughter and a flood of reactions from viewers who appreciated the lighthearted approach to a common driving frustration.

Many South Africans took to the comments section to share their own experiences or photos of similar messages on vehicles. Some users even revealed playful warnings they had displayed behind their cars, ranging from humorous quips to cheeky advice for impatient drivers.

The viral clip by TikTok user @khanya_makapela gained massive traction online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication, and the cheeky note has found a special place in the hearts of drivers nationwide, which amused many.

Watch the video below:

SA is amused by the learner driver’s message

People in South Africa had a lot to say, taking to the comments section to crack jokes, while others shared their thoughts, saying:

Hunadi said:

"Being a girl ❤️mine says: Please don't honk I’m sensitive 😂😂."

Life with Leruo wrote:

"Mine says, are you following Jesus this closely?"

Thee_Lioness stated:

"Have three on my car, and they are hilarious 😂."

Imama Elihle wrote:

"Brooo 😭😭 like is the L sign not enough?? Why must we be bullied on the road 😩."

Kamogelo Khemu Mashego replied:

"Lmao I bought exactly the same, and my partner says I should not use it or else ppl will keep deleting me on the road to prove a point 😂😩."

The Lemon shared:

"I don't have one like that, but I have one that says 0 to 60 eventually because my Ranger is basically a turtle."

YollzKaYanda commented:

"Mine is written. 'Do you follow God this close?' The Avanza drivers don’t give anything, they breathe on my neck😩."

User simply said:

"I need a striker that says you hook I stall 😭."

A woman was giggling while browsing her phone. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

