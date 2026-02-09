"Looks Painful": SA Woman Shares Horror of Glue-On Wig Gone Wrong, Sparks Social Media Reactions
- A South African woman shared a viral video on TikTok detailing issues with a glue-on wig
- Social media users offered advice, shared experiences, and discussed safe wig practices
- The clip sparked a wider conversation about hair care and wig application safety in SA
A South African woman has captured the attention of social media users after sharing a video showing the aftermath of a glue-on wig gone wrong.
According to the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @__sentle, she revealed on 8 February 2026 that removing her waves left a significant glue mark on her scalp and forehead, causing visible distress.
The viral clip has thousands of viewers expressing concern and empathy for her situation. In the caption, @__sentle wrote:
"I installed this hair LAST WEEK SUNDAY. 😭😭😭💔💔💔💔 I don’t know what I’m going to do. This has never happened before 😔💔 @Elegantheadloverssalon💕😍 when I catch you?"
She went on to explain how the glue had adhered to her skin and hair, leaving a stubborn residue even after attempting to remove the wig. Many viewers were shocked by the damage and the pain associated with removing the wig.
Social media users flooded the comments section with advice, warnings, and personal experiences. Some suggested alternative wig installation methods or recommended specific products to safely remove glue without damaging hair or skin. Others expressed outrage and called for salons to take greater responsibility in ensuring safe application techniques.
The post sparked a broader discussion about hair care and the potential risks associated with glue-on wigs. Many viewers praised the TikTok user @__sentle for sharing her experience.
Watch the video below:
SA weighs in on woman’s glue-on wig gone wrong
The online community of South Africa took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the wig gone wrong, saying:
Banana said:
"Same thing happened to me in December, there’s definitely something wrong with their glue."
MM.00 stated:
"I also have a black line o my God though I was the only one 😭😭."
Masechaba Dlamini expressed:
"You lasted a week…. Mine it was a day, and I was like “no way," this can’t be it."
Hopefull143 expressed:
"Looks painful...Hope you're good ❤."
F replied:
"New fear unlocked."
Ms. Sharon commented:
"Def the glue😭I looked like this last yr after getting “ghost bond” from Shein 🤣It’s not the amount of weeks, just bad glue."
Lerato Monare simply said:
"Yho i had the same problem its painful 😭😭💔 I took it out on Thursday."
Bonita Bomb simply said:
"That’s a massive amount of glue.. so unnecessary."
