A shocking video captured a massive python snake tightly coiled around a traffic light high above a busy road in Florida, USA, causing confusion and fear among motorists

The alarming clip, shared on Facebook, gained massive traction, leading to discussions about drivers’ safety and sparking phobias in those who fear the reptiles

Social media users confessed that the sight of the huge snake would scare them from stopping at the red light, with many wondering how the reptile managed to climb so high

A video showcasing a bizarre roadside sight, which shocked social media users, revealed the wild side of Florida traffic.

The clip, shared by the Facebook account Florida Man Breaking News, documented the unexpected appearance of the massive reptile, garnering mass views, likes, and comments from viewers who described how they would act in the situation.

The motorist films a massive snake around a traffic light

The motorist films a massive snake around a traffic light

The snake positioned itself strategically so that it did not obstruct the traffic warning light, allowing motorists to clearly see their next move. The driver filming expressed his astonishment, calling the sight “wild” as he watched the large snake slowly move high above his car.

SA reacts to seeing the snake at the traffic light

The comments section was filled with responses from a shocked online community, which had many questions. Many viewers were confused, questioning how the snake managed to climb so high and get into that position in the first place. The logistical puzzle added an extra layer of intrigue to the sighting.

The fear of snakes was intense among commenters, with some doubting whether they would have been able to stop with the snake above them. Others wondered what a person driving a convertible would do if they were forced to stop directly beneath the massive, moving reptile.

User @Zumreta Bosanka said:

"I would get a heart attack if this falls on my car. I have a phobia of snakes. "

User @Michael Rich asked:

"And no one ever noticed it crawling up the pole? That's way absurd."

User @LaNell Morold commented:

"Scary if you’re in a convertible."

User @Teresa Revay said:

"With the cooler weather creeping in, he's probably trying to use the lights to keep warm."

User @Donna Stoneberg-Hankiewicz asked:

"Can you imagine stopping there at a red light and having that thing plop onto your car?

User@sam kriser added:

"This is wild, makes you think it could be AI."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

