A shocking video showcased a hissing cobra discovered inside a family's toilet, sending shivers down the spines of online viewers

The family spotted the aggressive reptile moving in the toilet bowl and immediately called snake catchers for help after it refused to leave

The viral clip sparked a range of reactions from online users, with many admitting they'd now check toilets before use and others sharing humorous takes on the unexpected discovery

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The online community was stunned after a video showing a hissing cobra inside a family’s toilet went viral online.

A cobra was discovered in a family's toilet, leaving online users in shock after the video went viral. Image: LenSoMy

Source: Getty Images

In the video shared by @thesun, the chilling clip captured the moment the reptile was discovered, sending shivers down the spines of viewers across the world. According to the post that was uploaded on 29 September 2025, the family spotted something unusual moving inside the toilet bowl.

Upon closer inspection, they realised it was a cobra. They described it as "aggressive." The snake's head was slightly raised and hissing loudly. The reptile can also be seen coiled inside the toilet, occasionally flicking its tongue as it hisses. The shocking discovery prompted the family to immediately call snake catchers for help.

The clip by @thesun went viral, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments. Many online users admitted they would never use a toilet again without checking first.

Two cobras were captured on camera. Image: Dinodia Photo

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about cobra

A cobra is any of several species of extremely poisonous snakes, the majority of which enlarge the ribs on their necks to create a hood. According to Britannica, although cobras all have hoods, they are not all closely related. Cobras can be found from southern Africa to the islands of Southeast Asia via southern Asia.

Snake charmers have a preference for certain species across their geographic range, frightening them into adopting the upreared defence posture. Because the charmer is skilled at avoiding the relatively slow strike and may have even removed the snake's teeth, the snake sways in reaction to the movement and possibly the music. The venom is delivered by an enclosed groove in the short fangs at the front of the mouth.

Neurotoxins that are active against the neurological systems of prey, mainly tiny animals and other snakes, are typically found in cobra venom. A bite can be lethal depending on how much venom is administered, especially from larger species. Antivenin works well, but it needs to be given quickly after the bite since neurotoxins impair respiration. Every year, thousands of people die throughout South and Southeast Asia.

Netizens share their thoughts

Viewers flooded the comments section to express their thoughts on the thrilling ordeal, saying:

User simply said:

"Excuse me?"

Natalieloveswine expressed:

"It obviously travelled in someone’s suitcase from Australia."

Brit2612 stated:

"There’s a difference between aggressive and defensive. I see defensiveness, not aggression."

Minnie Me commented:

"Nobody thought to grab a broom before the 2nd hiss or mop to close the lid and keep it closed till animal control showed up?"

Tenfold_smelt98 replied:

"Me using the toilet in the dark💀💀"

Rich simply said:

"Horrifying."

PeteMagundy wrote:

"No way I’m out of there."

Watch the video below:

3 Snakes that stunned South Africans

Briefly News previously reported that a standing snake was seen on the streets of Mzansi in a video that went viral on TikTok.

previously reported that a standing snake was seen on the streets of Mzansi in a video that went viral on TikTok. A woman had the shock of her life after she discovered a snake that had slithered into a parking lot in Cape Town near a car.

A video emerged showing a massive snake standing upright on a farm, appearing to survey its surroundings like a scene straight out of a wildlife documentary.

Source: Briefly News