A university student’s grocery haul video impressed South Africans for its size and variety

Viewers praised her organisation and planning skills while living independently at university

The clip sparked online conversations about student life, budgeting, and self-sufficiency

Social media users were left impressed after a university student shared a video showcasing her massive grocery haul, sparking envy across South Africa.

In the clip posted on 28 January 2026 by the young student under the handle @nhla_nhla_15, she displayed an extensive array of items she had bought for her time living at the university residence. The haul included a variety of cereals, snacks, rice, pasta, cooking oil, sugar, and spices.

@nhla_nhla_15, also stocked up on baked beans, tomato sauce, mayonnaise, and other condiments, along with toiletries such as soaps and dishwashing products.

The video quickly caught the attention of South Africans, who expressed admiration for the student’s careful preparation and organisation. Many viewers noted how well-stocked she was, jokingly envying the sheer volume and variety of items she had managed to gather for her uni life.

In the comments, the student explained that she was living alone at her residence and not sharing her groceries, highlighting her independence and self-sufficiency. This revelation added to the intrigue and admiration, as many young South Africans related to the challenges of managing a budget and preparing for life away from home.

Social media users flooded the comments section with reactions, praising her planning skills and dedication to ensuring she had everything she needed for both meals and daily essentials. Many said the video served as inspiration for other students preparing to live independently for the first time, showing that careful planning and budgeting could make uni life smoother and more comfortable.

The viral clip also sparked conversations about student life, independence, and how much effort goes into managing groceries while living alone at university. With her detailed haul and practical approach, the TikTok user @nhla_nhla_15 demonstrated a level of organisation that left viewers both impressed and envious.

SA reacts to student’s massive grocery haul for uni

Solule Zekhethelo Poti said:

"Mos wena, you’re sorted until graduation."

Masego Zwane added:

"All that would last me 2-3 months for real😭."

Sipho M shared:

"Pov: Me looking at this after buying 5 boxes of noodles and 3 5litre oros bottles😭."

Malza Ngwane expressed:

"Lapho, I only have R500 to buy groceries that'll last me until month-end 😭."

Moshe Sesame replied:

"Tjooo 😭😭💔irresponsible me would have spent all that money on unnecessary things and survive nge R250 the whole month."

Resa Ngobeni commented:

"Planned kids🤌🤌😭❤."

