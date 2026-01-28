“You Work Hard”: Makhi Shows Groceries From Killing It With Facebook Monetisation, SA Wowed
- A Mpumalanga content creator stunned her followers after sharing a glimpse of her massive grocery haul, thanks to earnings from a social media platform
- The images shared on Facebook showcased the influencer standing beside two overflowing trolleys following her recent viral success
- Social media users flooded the comment section to praise her work ethic while expressing shock at the high cost of living
The reality of the South African economy became a major talking point after a well-known digital personality showcased her latest shopping trip.
The light-hearted post was shared on January 27 2026, by Facebook user Makhi Thee Swappa Queen, who built a massive following and high earnings as a “Meta baby.”
The creator was pictured at an Mpumalanga Spar, standing next to two trolleys filled with various meats, juices, and essential food items alongside another woman. She captured the post humorously, telling her followers that if they did not “eat cement for content,” they could forget about affording such a large grocery run.
Cement for content paid the bills
This witty caption served as a direct response to the online backlash she faced after sharing a video of herself dancing while covered in cement from head to toe. Despite the previous criticism, Facebook user Makhi Thee Swappa Queen demonstrated that her unconventional methods were clearly paying off financially as she loaded her supplies.
See the Facebook post below:
SA reacts to the cost of groceries
The post gained significant traction, earning over 26,000 likes and 1,100 comments from an impressed online community. Many viewers praised her for her relentless hustle and called her a true motivation for those trying to make it in the digital space. Some were shocked by the sheer price of the goods, noting that R10,000 only managed to fill two trolleys in the current economy. One user jokingly remarked that the massive grocery haul looked like it was enough to feed the entire country.
User @Nkosibonile Mtembu commented:
"You work very hard and deserve even more 🌸. You made a name for yourself because of your content. Believe me, you've left a mark ❤️."
User @Julia Legodi Mthombeni said:
"You can say that again. Someone like me just enjoys sitting on ur wall. I can't live without you."
User @Mekondjo Haingula-Silas joked:
"After the picture, then you have to pack the items back into the shelves because it was a content."
User @Lulu Mangaliso added:
"Things are really expensive nowadays, hey. Two trolleys for R10k grocery."
User @Nicky Nikiwe MaJobe shared:
"I grocery ye country (that's grocery for the whole country)."
User @Kgabo Mokami Meso said:
"You're such a vibe 🤣."
- Makhi Thee Swappa Queen was celebrated after rumours surfaced that she purchased a lodge, adding to her significant real-world assets.
- A Facebook content creator shared a bizarre video of herself dancing while completely covered in cement, sparking health concerns online.
- Babe Waachankura was approached by two car guards outside a Gqeberha mall, seeking her help to expose their employer, who forces them to pay up to R150 in daily 'rent' instead of receiving a salary.
