A bold Nigerian woman set the internet ablaze after revealing her rapid romance led to a proposal in less than a week

The clip was shared on Instagram and featured the happy bride-to-be showing off her ring while advising other women on their worth

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news, with some praising her high standards and others questioning the speed of the commitment

A woman happily flaunted her new engagement ring for her followers to see after a fw days of dating, stunning many viewers. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

A Nigerian woman triggered an intense online conversation about modern dating and personal boundaries after expressing her view about personal worth.

The trending video was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial on January 26 2026, and first appeared on the Briefly News sister publication, Legit.

The woman proudly displayed her engagement ring while encouraging others to maintain firm boundaries when seeking a partner. She recounted an experience where she rejected a man who demanded she get pregnant before marriage, highlighting her refusal to compromise on her values.

High standards led to a quick proposal

According to the video shared by Instagram user @lindaikejiblogofficial, the woman’s view is that her engagement five days after meeting her partner happened because she knew her worth and refused to settle for anything less than total commitment. She believed her story served as a testament to what happened when a woman stood her ground.

Watch the Instagram video below:

SA discusses the five-day engagement timeline

The clip quickly gained massive views, leaving the online community divided over the rapid timeline. Many viewers congratulated her on finding a partner who was ready to settle down and wished the couple a happy union. Others, however, expressed scepticism about the speed of the relationship, with some praying she would not get hurt by moving too quickly. A few commentators noted that while they were happy for her, the advice would have carried much more weight if it had been shared after several years of marriage rather than during the honeymoon phase.

Many social media users congratulated the woman for finding a man who was ready for a serious commitment. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @defitilaoluwatobi commented:

"You got a ring in five days, now you are the best and the smartest and will not stop advising the unwise? Okay, ma, we don't hear. Congratulations."

User @mariella4u_ said:

"Come back in the next three years nd give testimony 👍congratulations."

User @f.a.i.t.h_b.o.s.s.l.a.d.y shared:

"Let people do what works for them. If it works for you, congratulations, but don’t condemn those who choose otherwise. They might even be happier than you."

User @istarongod added:

"We pray it last 🫣."

User @onyinyesopulu commented:

"She’s right, people. It’s very important to choose yourself and to normalise rejecting any advances before marriage. Set your own norm. It keeps you safe, no time wasting and free from unnecessary drama."

User @daddys_girl_mo said:

"This talk would make more sense when you are 10 years into marriage. Then you say, 'He proposed to me in five days, now we are celebrating our 10th anniversary'."

