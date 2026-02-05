"It's Giving High School Musical," SA Amazed By Stellenbosch University First Year Orientation
- A TikTok video captured the vibrant energy of Stellenbosch University's orientation, showcasing the iconic Dream Walk and students proudly declaring, "We are Maties"
- The clip highlighted the sense of unity and excitement among new Maties as they participated in welcoming activities, with diverse groups coming together on the historic campus
- South Africans flooded social media with reactions praising the wholesome, inclusive atmosphere, while a few criticised the tradition
A TikTok video showcasing Stellenbosch University's orientation of first-year students quickly went viral. The video was posted by a user on TikTok on January 29th.
The video documented key moments from Stellenbosch University's orientation week. Viewers saw groups of first-years walking through the beautiful Stellenbosch campus during what appeared to be the traditional Dream Walk, a symbolic procession where newcomers connect with the university's heritage and each other.
Students wore their residence colours or Maties gear, chanting and cheering together.
The creator added a heartfelt caption to the video posted on her TikTok page:
"We are Maties ❤️."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to the orientation video
Many on social media flooded the comments section to make their voices heard as they shared personal stories about Stellenbosch University and university life in general.
@KaraboTsiamoMosel wrote:
"I am so excited for them🥲. This is probably the best time of a person's adulthood."
Another user, @GiftB, praised the culture, stating:
"Such a lovely culture they have!"
One user, @Sabeliwe, vowed to be at the university next time, commenting:
"I'm coming next year😭. Wait for me!"
@Mbalii said:
"I love uni celebrations 🥳💐."
@JuicyJ threw shade at another local university, UKZN, quipping:
"UKZN can only sbwl😭."
@Lelokazi shared:
"I'm a proud alumni."
@Alessia was struck by nostalgia, reminiscing:
"Taking me back to my first year 🥹."
Another TikTok user, @Sivenathi, said:
"Once a Matie, always a Matie!🤭 Best of luck with your studies!🙌🏼"
What is the Dream Walk at Stellenbosch University all about?
Stellenbosch University's Dream Walk is an iconic, annual welcoming tradition for first-year students, held along the oak-lined Victoria Street.
Launched in 2019, it symbolises the official start of their academic journey, where students write down their hopes, dreams, and goals on cards, attaching them to trees to mark their commitment.
Students walk under a dedicated banner, marking their transition into becoming a "Matie". Newcomers reflect on their path to the university and write down aspirations for their student life.
The event takes place along Victoria Street, a central artery of the campus, and follows the Welcome Ceremony and precedes "Dreamville," a student festival in the Neelsie Student Centre area.
