A South African woman shared her stunned reaction on TikTok after spotting a luxury electric toothbrush priced at several thousand rand

The viral clip showed the sleek, high-tech toothbrush, which has multiple brushing modes, app connectivity, pressure sensors, and a designer charging stand

Social media users flooded the comments with hilarious comparisons to everyday essentials, debating whether the premium features were worth the splurge or if a basic R30 brush still gets the job done just fine

In a viral TikTok clip posted on 30 January, a woman shared her bewildered reaction to an extravagant toothbrush at a local store.

The unsuspecting shopper was taken aback after discovering that the luxury electric toothbrush was costing several thousand rand at this everyday retailer.

On her TikTok page, the woman was heard speaking in utter surprise, saying:

"I need to work hard. Tell me why!"

She then proceeded to point at the seemingly ridiculous price tag, marvelling:

"This much for a mere toothbrush!"

Watch the full video below:

Mzansi joins in the bewilderment

The comments section paints a picture of mutual feelings of shock and confusion. In true Mzansi style, users took the moment lightly, with many turning it into a joke.

One user, @Jabulani, kicked it off, sharing:

"Kampane bathi ngi-stingy or 'akuthethi wena kuthetha i-poverty'. I'll never spend that much on a toothbrush😭."

@Ivy noted:

"So, it's basically R10k? 😭"

Another user, @PabloS.M, could not believe it, commenting:

"So le re salary ya ka e reka toothbrush? 😭"

@Awande wrote:

"Thats someone’s salary 😭."

@Bontle asked:

"Does it come with a new set of teeth?"

Another user, @soldi_001, chimed in:

"It would appear that you are not the target market, my sister."

@KatlegoM commented on the kiddies' toothbrush price tag, encouraging:

"It's simple. Just don't have kids."

@TshepoMosweu said:

"Wasn't a toothbrush R30 just a few days ago? Does this one do something special?"

What toothbrush is this, and why is it costly?

The Oral-B iO3 is a mid-range, rechargeable electric toothbrush featuring Oral-B’s signature magnetic drive system, which combines micro-vibrations with an oscillating-rotating head for a superior clean compared to manual brushing.

It offers three brushing modes, namely, Daily Clean, Sensitive, and Whitening, and includes a smart pressure sensor to protect gums by indicating when you are brushing too hard or with the right pressure.

It uses a specialised motor that creates micro-vibrations for a quieter, more effective clean compared to traditional oscillating brushes.

The toothbrush features a higher-quality, matte plastic design compared to lower-tier models, enhancing the premium feel.

