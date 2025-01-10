A content creator shared her shock after discovering a huge Cadbury chocolate slab priced at R159.99 and R189.99 at SPAR

Despite South Africa's food price inflation easing to 2.3% in November 2024, festive season pricing continues to surprise shoppers

South Africans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, with many suggesting alternatives to the pricey chocolate treat

A woman posted a video on a Cadbury chocolate slab's price tag in SPAR that went viral on TikTok. Mzansi shared their ideas suggesting no one buy this. Images: @shortyugcforbusinesses

TikTok content creators @shortyugcforbusinesses, known for creating promotional content for businesses and events, captured a moment that resonated with many South Africans.

In the video, they stumble on an enormous Cadbury chocolate slab at SPAR, but the price tag of R159.99 to R189.99 quickly dampened their enthusiasm.

"This huge Cadbury chocolate slab was found at SPAR. What do we think, guys? 🙊" the creator captioned, before admitting they left the chocolate behind.

Food prices during festive season

While South Africa's food inflation has shown improvement, dropping to its lowest rate since December 2010, festive season pricing often sees temporary spikes.

November 2024 data showed decreased rates across various food categories, including sugar, sweets, and desserts, though holiday treats typically command premium prices.

Social media weighs in

@HappyFeralsCatSanctuary reminisced:

"Years ago there was a 500g slab from Cadbury. I asked for 2 one Christmas 😂"

@AhmedK advised:

"It's the UK one, cheaper to buy 2 slabs from Pick n Pay R60 - same grams."

@Kim admitted temptation:

"You shouldn't show me things like this, now I have to go to spar 😁"

@keash🌸 agreed:

"I'm definitely leaving it 🤣😭 Just buy two small ones!"

@Pazzy craved:

"I need this RIGHT NOW 👀😭"

@dawidgrobler compared:

"I can pay this for Cadbury, but not for that Dubai R399 chocolate."

@K1t_K@t joked:

"Diabetes gained a customer😈"

