A local babe revealed her December spending of almost R400K, with categories of how it was spent

The post shared on TikTok showed that a massive chunk of the money went to personal and family expenses

After seeing the post, social media users debated whether the figure was realistic or exaggerated, as many were stunned by the total expenditure

A woman set tongues wagging on social media after sharing a screenshot of her Capitec Bank app, revealing an eye-popping December expenditure of R345,000. The spending summary has left many debating whether it’s genuine or perhaps a misrepresentation of her annual spending.

TikTok user @kani_k5 shared the screen grab on the app, leaving many debating whether the money spent was for just December or the whole year.

Showing off massive expenditure

The clip shared by the lady shows a bank app screen grab with various categories, including R234K on personal and family expenses, R95K on transfers, R8 K on food, R2.8K on cash withdrawals, and R2 K on household items.

She jokingly shares a caption asking people to remember the amounts spent in December.

The post has Mzansi divided

The clip got many social media users praising the woman and calling her rich for spending almost R400K in one month. Some users expressed disbelief at the high amounts shown, and others speculated that the numbers reflected her annual spending rather than a single month.

User @4our shared:

"Someone thinks we’re all from KZN🥲."

User @aslan commented:

"I need to get a new job 😭."

User @Quincy said:

"I don’t know how Capitec reached those amounts but it’s not accurate. Mine is saying R57000 but I know I never spent that much."

User @MickaylaPeta shared:

"This is literally my 3rd time seeing someone with such big monies😭🙆🏻‍♀️. God has his favorites sana."

User @Black RyanGoseling added:

"Y’all should tell us that Y’all are scammers."

User @YolandaNorubela said:

"I need Capitec to start educating their clients about this."

