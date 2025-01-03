One content creator revealed on TikTok the amount of money in December, and he is filled with regrets

His viral clip shows a bank statement and him downing liquor, wishing he could undo his spending

Netizens are stunned by his spending spree and some mentioned what they would have done with the money

A man revealed the money he spent in December. Image: @mphonkake

Source: TikTok

Ja, January is hitting harder than ever, and one man is feeling the full force of his festive spending.

Man hit with January blues

Taking to TikTok, he @mphonkake shared his jaw-dropping holiday expenses. A cool R92,000 and the regret is written all over his face.

He included a screenshot of his bank statement while hilariously downing liquor. His caption says it all:

“Yhoo I wish I could turn back the time 😭😭😭 because why did I spend so much money?”

How to survive January after splurging in December

According to financial experts, here is how you can bounce back in January after overspending in December.

Evaluate Your Finances: Take stock of your current financial situation, including income, expenses, and any leftover debt. Set a January Budget: Plan your spending carefully this month, focusing only on essentials to regain control. Adopt Frugal Habits: Cut back on unnecessary expenses – cook at home, skip luxuries, and embrace low-cost living. Declutter and Sell: Turn unused items into cash by selling them online or hosting a garage sale. Explore Side Hustles: Look for small gigs or freelance opportunities to bring in extra money. Ask for Help: If things get too tight, don’t hesitate to reach out to friends, family, or financial advisors for guidance.

Watch the video below:

Netizens were floored by the amount, flooding the comments with a mix of shock, jokes, and similar testimonies.

See a few reactions below:

@seloanemanana said:

"Wena that’s a car nyana. 😭😭 Tazz nyana. 😭😭"

@Skhomo typed:

"Tjeerr, mine is there too boma 80 something."

@athi'ssidechick joked:

"Okay next time I'm coming with you ngeke phela. 😭"

@russ_mars_ posted:

"Bothata keore o hidile di savings.This person is a millionaire."

@Avela. mentioned:

"To us who survived the whole December drunk without spending a lot of money because of imigidi & rich cousins. 😭"

@Rethabile stated:

"😭 Bathong wena?"

@Oralo shared:

"I was checking mine today and I was like 'njani'. 😭😭😭😭"

@manhater756 added:

"Apparently, I spent R17k on entertainment. Don’t understand because I’m unemployed. 😭🫵"

3 Big spenders get candid about finances

A woman’s R4,000 monthly budget has sparked debate on social media, with her detailed breakdown of expenses.

Another woman took to TikTok to share her monthly expenses of R8,990 and revealed where the bulk of the budget is going.

A self-proclaimed broke girl proved how she went through R94,000 in 5 months, by sharing screenshots of her expenditure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News