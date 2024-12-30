A young lady determined to make her parents happy showcased her building material expenses after saving up to build them a house

She spent almost over R80K at a local building material store and shared receipts on TikTok

The clip inspired many social media users who flooded the comment section with compliments and praised her as a source of inspiration

A babe flaunted a receipt of her expenditure at a local hardware store after buying building supplies for her parents' home. Image: @phililealivelyntuli

A heartwarming act of love and gratitude left social media users touched as a young woman showed off her journey of building a home for her parents, a project she poured her heart and money onto.

The lady shared a clip on her TikTok, under her handle @phililealivelyntuli, showing the amount she spent at BuildIt buying her parents' building material.

Making the parent proud

TikTok user @phililealivelyntul's video begins with her confidently walking into a BuidIt hardware store, ready to purchase more supplies for constructing her parents' home. The clip shows her swiping her Capitec bank card for a jaw-dropping total of R81,738.70 and then a close-up of her receipt, displaying the material she bought to fulfil her parents' dreams.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi's inspired by the young lady

The clip attracted massive popularity, gathering 635K views, 52K likes, and almost 400K comments from social media users inspired by the young hun. Many showered @phililealivelyntuli with blessings, and others asked for money-saving tips, hoping to follow in her footsteps.

User @AhleliNyali shared:

"The content I am willing to witness ❤️❤️."

User @Mavicoe556 added:

"Stay Humble 🙏🙇❤️mase uyasebenza unkulunkulu uzokubusisa (when you start working full time, God will bless you)."

User @Devine enquired:

"Guidelines of how you were saving coz mina once I see money, I eat eat😫😫."

User @AdeeNdivhuRasikhanya said:

"Well done, babe gal, 🥰 can't wait to see the end product 🙏."

User @mandyvuyiledube added:

"You inspire me sisi Philile ❤️🤞🥺."

User @VangamawaWisani

"This is what people are supposed to brag about ☺️."

3 More inspiring home-building stories

A student showed off a mansion she built for her mom with NSFAS allowance funds.

A 31-year-old woman shared that she held off having kids to build a house for her mom, and social media users were proud of her.

A young lady celebrated moving her mom from a shack to a house she built to fulfil her promise.

