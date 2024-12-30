“God Will Bless You”: Woman Spends R81K on Building Supplies for Parents’ Home, SA’s Touched
- A young lady determined to make her parents happy showcased her building material expenses after saving up to build them a house
- She spent almost over R80K at a local building material store and shared receipts on TikTok
- The clip inspired many social media users who flooded the comment section with compliments and praised her as a source of inspiration
A heartwarming act of love and gratitude left social media users touched as a young woman showed off her journey of building a home for her parents, a project she poured her heart and money onto.
The lady shared a clip on her TikTok, under her handle @phililealivelyntuli, showing the amount she spent at BuildIt buying her parents' building material.
Making the parent proud
TikTok user @phililealivelyntul's video begins with her confidently walking into a BuidIt hardware store, ready to purchase more supplies for constructing her parents' home. The clip shows her swiping her Capitec bank card for a jaw-dropping total of R81,738.70 and then a close-up of her receipt, displaying the material she bought to fulfil her parents' dreams.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi's inspired by the young lady
The clip attracted massive popularity, gathering 635K views, 52K likes, and almost 400K comments from social media users inspired by the young hun. Many showered @phililealivelyntuli with blessings, and others asked for money-saving tips, hoping to follow in her footsteps.
User @AhleliNyali shared:
"The content I am willing to witness ❤️❤️."
User @Mavicoe556 added:
"Stay Humble 🙏🙇❤️mase uyasebenza unkulunkulu uzokubusisa (when you start working full time, God will bless you)."
User @Devine enquired:
"Guidelines of how you were saving coz mina once I see money, I eat eat😫😫."
User @AdeeNdivhuRasikhanya said:
"Well done, babe gal, 🥰 can't wait to see the end product 🙏."
User @mandyvuyiledube added:
"You inspire me sisi Philile ❤️🤞🥺."
User @VangamawaWisani
"This is what people are supposed to brag about ☺️."
3 More inspiring home-building stories
- A student showed off a mansion she built for her mom with NSFAS allowance funds.
- A 31-year-old woman shared that she held off having kids to build a house for her mom, and social media users were proud of her.
- A young lady celebrated moving her mom from a shack to a house she built to fulfil her promise.
