SA trolls lady’s R17.6K shoes after flaunting R634K monthly salary

A woman on TikTok wowed South Africans with her beefy monthly salary that’s a little over half a million

The lady spoiled herself with a trip to a luxurious shop and bought her dream designer shoes for R17.6K

Mzansi wasn’t happy with the woman’s purchase and criticised her style in a thread of comments

A South African woman who sells health products for a living, showed off her beefy salary online and caused quite a buzz.

The purpose of sharing the information was to attract more customers to support her business of selling Forever products.

A wealthy South African woman, Ncumisa Majezi, showed Mzansi how she chowed almost R20K on one pair of designer shoes. The lady was also in disbelief after spending R17.6K on Ferragamo heels:

“Guys, I never thought I would swipe R17.6k for a pair of shoes. I love shoes to the point where I would lay by R3K shoes and wait for payday, but today I just bought them.”

Majezi did a reveal of her purchase in a now-viral video and South Africans were not impressed by the pair she chose although some people thought the shoes were age-appropriate. The woman was not phased by the comments and clapped back at the internet trolls.

In a different video posted before her big-girl splurge, Majezi gave Mzansi major chest pains after showing off her beefy R634K salary by selling health products. The clip was also an advertisement strategy to attract more customers.

Some South Africans thought the woman’s video was unnecessary while some were inspired enough to ask for information to join the business of selling the products with the hope of also making good money. Majezi also shows off her mansion from time to time to remind her followers of her luxurious lifestyle and the riches of her successful business.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman’s R17.6K pair of designer shoes

Social media users gave the lady’s big-girl purchase a thumbs down in a thread of comments:

@musaw20 was confused by the woman’s show-off:

“Why do we need to know the price of the shoes?”

@Ncumisa Majezi responded:

“Because I want you to know. Are you hurt?”

@sasha_smith06 decided the purchase was a waste of money:

“No way, the shoes do not deserve that much money.”

@kaykhanya simply commented:

“It’s very ugly.”

@Manitshana Noxie compared the purchase and wrote:

“Even Luella is better than these shoes.”

@zozo100 shared:

“They look like the ones you’d wear with traditional attire, they are ugly.”

@darly pointed out:

“The shoe is very basic though.”

