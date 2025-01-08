One hun shared how her wig supplier did her dirty by allegedly sending her trash wigs, and she showed them off

A lady invested a hefty sum of money, and the results left her in tears. The babe took to social media to narrate her story.

A woman shared that she invested R30k in wigs but received trash instead. Westend61 and Pvicens

Woman gets trash wigs after paying supplier R30k

The TikTok user @braidsxari got candid with her viewers as she revealed how her wig supplier allegedly duped her. The lady told her followers that she paid R30k as an investment for her wig business, but the results were unexpected.

She further alleged that the wig supplier ended up sending her "trash" wigs, leaving her in disbelief.

Although the outcome was not what @braidsxari expected, she did not give up on her business and took on another risk by ordering wigs from Temu, which she showed off in her viral TikTok clip.

SA weights in on the woman's story

The lady's story sparked a massive conversation on social media as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts, saying:

Mrs_Landlord inquired:

"Hey, sis please kindly assist the company that did your wall sticker signage."

Nolu added:

"Is it pre-order, or do you have hair available immediately?"

QwinCrim wrote:

"I'm looking for a supplier too. Please help."

User shared:

"Price for bundles."

Bu_hle Hlongwa gushed over the hun's hair, saying:

"That's some good hair right there."

Loloe commented:

"Hi how much are the bob bundles? I want them."

