A stunner shows off her beautiful wig from the leading online store Shein, which left many people in awe

In the video, the hun expressed how the lace is thin and melts quickly in less than 10 minutes

Comments poured in from social media users who flooded her post, gushing over her stunning hair

A young babe flexed her wig from Shein in a TikTok video making rounds on social media.

A lady plugged SA with a code for a stunning Shein wig in a TikTok video. Image: @iviwe.ketshane

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs SA with code for sleek Shein wig

The stunner told her viewers that the 20-inch wig she purchased from Shein has a thin lace that melts quickly in less than 10 minutes. The hun, who goes by the handle @iviwe.ketshane, went on to share that she was quite happy with the length, saying:

"The length is also great, Shein will always outdo in this regard."

She revealed that she got two wigs for R47.58 from Shein, and although she loved her 20-inch wig, she was not entirely happy with the density. The babe expressed that it is a little thinner than she would like her wigs to be, considering wigs shed over time. Overall, @iviwe.ketshane said she would recommend it to others while flexing the code "29871493."

Take a look at the woman's stunning wig.

Women gush over the hun's Shein wig hook-up

The online community was in awe of the lady's wig, rushing to the comments section to rave about her wig plug from Shein.

Phindy_Gcwabe expressed:

"Shein wigs are lit. I have one, and I'm obsessed!"

Asive_d said:

"If this is not the sign, then I don’t know."

Linenly6 shared:

I bought it. If it gets thinner, I will add a bundle."

SiphesihleNcwane||creator wrote:

"Lace where?"

Puny commented:

"The density is not really giving. I had to buy an extra bundle coz the wig was too thin."

South African woman shows off wig she ordered vs what she got from Shein

Briefly News previously reported that one lady flexed her latest purchase for the world to see in a TikTok video that has since gone viral online.

TikTok user @morgantasneem was quite impressed with the wig she purchased from the leading online store, Shein. The hun showed off her stunning black glueless wig and styled it, leaving many people in South Africa amazed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News