A lady in SA sparked amusement over her hilarious antics, which she displayed in the shop

In the TikTok video, the babe was so stunned by the price of Mitchum that she placed it back so quickly while calling out the hefty price tag

The post stirred a massive conversation centred on the high cost of living in South Africa as peeps weighed in with their thoughts

The increasingly high cost of living in South Africa has become quite a topic of discussion among online users.

A lady hilariously placed back Mitchum due to the price, and it amused many. Image: @iam_joyaaan

Woman puts back Mitchum due to price

With her light-hearted humour, one stunner poked fun at herself for not being able to afford Mitchum due to its price.

The hun, who goes by the social media handle @iam_joyaaan, shared a funny video in which she showcased herself in a store grabbing Mitchum but quickly placing it back as it cost R129.99 in the shop. The post left people with mixed reactions.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @iam_joyaaan expressed the following:

"Bathong, what’s so special, ka Mitchum?"

@iam_joyaaan's clip quickly went viral online, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the funny video below:

People react to woman's TikTok video

Social media users were amused, and many people took to the comments section to share their thoughts while some cracked jokes.

Life With Gillian said:

"Mitchum is expensive and leaves a horrible white cast under the arms."

Andyle added:

"Mitchum is the best. But I use a roll on and not that one. You'll never sweat when you use Mitchum."

Chels wrote:

"If Mitchum doesn’t work on you than idk what to tell you fr Mitchum is the girl she thinks she is."

Sunflower shared:

"Every day they increase it ka R10 ai bandla."

Prudencendlovu32 advised:

"If you're around Joburg, just save money. Then, around May, go to the Revlon store in Elandsfointein. You will get 6 for 200 rand."

