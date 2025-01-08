“Bathong, What’s So Special”: Woman Puts Back Mitchum Due to Price, Sparks Laughter in Mzansi
- A lady in SA sparked amusement over her hilarious antics, which she displayed in the shop
- In the TikTok video, the babe was so stunned by the price of Mitchum that she placed it back so quickly while calling out the hefty price tag
- The post stirred a massive conversation centred on the high cost of living in South Africa as peeps weighed in with their thoughts
The increasingly high cost of living in South Africa has become quite a topic of discussion among online users.
Woman puts back Mitchum due to price
With her light-hearted humour, one stunner poked fun at herself for not being able to afford Mitchum due to its price.
The hun, who goes by the social media handle @iam_joyaaan, shared a funny video in which she showcased herself in a store grabbing Mitchum but quickly placing it back as it cost R129.99 in the shop. The post left people with mixed reactions.
While taking to her TikTok caption, @iam_joyaaan expressed the following:
"Bathong, what’s so special, ka Mitchum?"
@iam_joyaaan's clip quickly went viral online, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the funny video below:
People react to woman's TikTok video
Social media users were amused, and many people took to the comments section to share their thoughts while some cracked jokes.
Life With Gillian said:
"Mitchum is expensive and leaves a horrible white cast under the arms."
Andyle added:
"Mitchum is the best. But I use a roll on and not that one. You'll never sweat when you use Mitchum."
Chels wrote:
"If Mitchum doesn’t work on you than idk what to tell you fr Mitchum is the girl she thinks she is."
Sunflower shared:
"Every day they increase it ka R10 ai bandla."
Prudencendlovu32 advised:
"If you're around Joburg, just save money. Then, around May, go to the Revlon store in Elandsfointein. You will get 6 for 200 rand."
3 South Africans who placed back items due to price
- The young woman came across a delicious carrot cake, but due to its price, the hun grabbed it.
- A man sent a shockwave across the country after he showcased the price of Douwe Egberts coffee, which made him think twice about his actions.
- Women shopping in Woollies were left with the shock of their lives, and they shared the video on TikTok, which amused many.
Source: Briefly News
