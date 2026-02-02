Amapiano star Ciza wore a shiny jacket to a recent public event that quickly became the subject of widespread online mockery

Social media users roasted the jacket, saying it looked like the singer borrowed it from his mom or took it from his granny's wardrobe

Despite the heavy roasting of his fashion choice, Ciza's public image has been bolstered by his famous parents constantly beside him during his performances

Rising amapiano artist Ciza found himself trending for fashion rather than music after stepping out in a bold, metallic gold-patterned jacket.

The eye-catching garment, worn during a recent public appearance shortly after his award win, instantly drew attention, mostly in the form of relentless roasts from Mzansi social media users.

Ciza, who recently won the Breakout Artist of the Year award, failed to equally impress fans with his latest fashion statement.

The photo of Ciza in the jacket was posted on X by @Sneh_Mbuyazii, and within minutes, the comment section turned into a full comedy roast session.

The shiny, intricate design became the punchline for dozens of jokes comparing it to household items and outdated fashion trends.

See the full post below:

Mzansi floods the comments section with roast

X users took to the comments section roasting the Isaka (6AM) hitmaker's jacket.

One user, @_MashabaLucky, wrote:

"He took it from her mom."

Another user, @LebohangHonoko, imagined a scenario:

"Mommy, could you please borrow me your Michael Jackson jacket?"

Another voice on the platform, @amaGwamGwam, quipped:

"Two piece ye short pants."

@Thabi_kaNkosi wrote:

"Donna Claire."

The original poster, @Sne_Mbuyazi, said:

"I’m sure ineskirt."

@Zzz_Lu commented:

"Udlule kwicloset kagogo."

@SaniMhlongo said:

"I can't unsee it."

@Mmalenyalo added a joke:

"Temu kune roko lakhona nginalo."

@mashianejt shared:

"Awu this jacket yentombi yami nje."

Ciza dances to his hit song with his father

Outside of the roasting, Ciza is loved and openly supported by his parents.

When his hit song, Isaka (6AM), first mesmerised audiences on the internet and elsewhere, the star came out with his father to dance to the song together.

While Ciza did his thing behind the decks, switching between the mic and the turntables, his dad and manager, renowned music mogul, who is now also a politician, TK Nciza, was next to him, dancing and hyping up the already excited crowd.

Ciza's mother is also openly supportive of him

While the jokes about his jacket have seen his mother, renowned musician Nglanhla Mafu, drawn into the mix, in real life, she is also supportive of Ciza's career.

In a video that made rounds on social media, Mafu could be seen vibing joyfully next to her son, smiling and cheering him on as he performed.

The Mafikizolo singer, known for her elegance and stage presence, looked every bit the proud mother.

Ciza draws inspiration from the globally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee

In a previous report by Briefly News, Ciza opened up about how DJ Black Coffee inspires him.

At the time, the youngster posted a picture of himself posing with DJ Black Coffee on his Instagram account, saying the successful DJ was his inspiration.

