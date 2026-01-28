South African rap mogul Cassper Nyovest posted a video on his Instagram page, gushing over his wife, Pulane Mojaki

The video first shows Pulane riding in a golf cart, and a little bit later, walking towards a resort building, dressed elegantly

Fans joined in to praise Pulane's beauty, likening her to a perfect doll and saying that she was "effortlessly beautiful"

Cassper Nyovest gushed over his wife, Pulane, in a viral video. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest, a name synonymous with South African rap royalty, took a moment to share his love for his wife, Pulane Mojaki, with the world.

In a recently posted video on his Instagram account, he showcased Pulane’s elegance, capturing her in candid moments that resonated with fans.

Cassper, who was recently dragged for wearing affordable sneakers, proved that his priorities have changed, focusing more on family moments.

Captioning the video, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker gushed:

"Eish bafethu, lo sisi."

The rapper did not stop there. He went into his own comments section to gush some more, first commenting:

"Ngi phethe iunbambable!"

He doubled down:

"Hai kabi!"

Watch the wholesome moment in the post below:

Fans weigh in on Pulane's beauty

In response to the video, social media erupted with admiration for Pulane's stunning looks.

Many fans praised her beauty, likening her to a "perfect doll" and highlighting her "effortless elegance," reinforcing the couple's strong connection.

@Lizzys_son affirmed:

"Umuhle yena umama ❤️🔥."

Another user, @thembimx, added:

"She is effortlessly beautiful🔥."

User, @nwt_services, quoted the rapper's own song about Pulane, saying:

"It's giving 'have you seen my wife?'"

@ms_leendz praised Pulane, writing:

"Chipi nthwe boima🔥🤌🏾."

@ashleighogle said to Cassper:

"I love it for you, bro ❤️."

Childhood bestfriends get married

Cassper Nyovest and Pulane Phoolo (née Mojaki) got married in a close-knit traditional ceremony in April 2024.

The couple publicly celebrated their first anniversary in April 2025.

They are often described as childhood friends who dated in their earlier years but drifted apart late in life before eventually reuniting.

The pair welcomed their first child together in late 2025. Despite initial controversy regarding the timeline of their relationship, they have embraced their new chapter together.

Pulane Mojaki shares a cute daddy-daughter moment

Cassper Nyovest enjoyed some quality time with his daughter, and the sweet moment was caught on camera.

Pulane shared the snapshot of their new addition resting peacefully beside her dad during a nap, solidifying the rapper's changed priorities.

The birth of their daughter marked a joyous conclusion to a monumental year for the rapper, coming just weeks after his historic Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert in Bloemfontein, where he first shared the news of their growing family with thousands of cheering fans.

Cassper Nyovest and Pulane welcomed their first child together in late 2025. Images: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest gets dragged for leaving his ex-girlfriend, Thobeka Majozi

In a previous report by Briefly News, influencer and ex-partner Cassper Nyovest, Thobeka Majozi, impressed the internet with a stunning picture of herself.

The picture was posted on X by the controversial blogger on the microblogging platform X, and things took an unexpected turn when fans started dragging Cassper for leaving her.

