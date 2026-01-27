South African influencer Mihlali Ndamase made headlines on social media as she shared a cute viral moment

The controversial YouTuber posted a video of herself spinning a Gusheshe on her Instagram page

Many netizens couldn't help but gush over the video, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Mihlali Ndamase recently spun a Gusheshe. Image: @mihlalii_n

What can't Mihlali Ndamase do, bandla? The popular IT girl of Mzansi recently had many netizens going crazy over her stunning steering wheel control on social media as she got to spin one of Mzansi's iconic BMW cars.

A look at Mihlali handling a Gusheshe well

Despite her making headlines about her allegedly assaulting her "boyfriend" Michael Britz with a beer bottle, the social media influencer continues to stay on top of her game as she recently impressed many peeps online after she posted a video of herself spinning an iconic Gusheshe like an old gangsta, which quickly went viral.

Ndamase posted a video of herself looking all gorgeous on her Instagram page, showing off her skills in controlling the steering wheel of a BMW 325i while spinning it around and captioned it:

"Intsimbi Yak'Dala 🔧"

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Mihlali's viral Gusheshe moment

Shortly after the star shared the viral video on her social media page, many netizens couldn't help but gush over it, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

esihlesiwela said:

"She stepped on it like never before, Fast & Furious energy."

zizi_moloko wrote:

"In a league of your own sana lwam.'"

BMW South Africa commented:

"Now THIS is iconic"

tshepisoletsoara_ replied:

"Wena o sele hle Mihlali!! Aa o stout mama!"

thali_cumi stated:

"A true definition of a Xhosa hun: into engohlulwa nto!"

minnie.grey mentioned:

"They compared you to grace mondlana and I looked away."

khuthala_rsa responded:

"Sisteraaaa ya Gusheshe-insimbi yakdala, she's not going anywhere, she's here to stay🔥🔥s*xy mamacita😍love this!"

SA gushed over Mihlali Ndamase's Gusheshe moment. Image: @mihlalii_n

What you need to know about the culture of Gusheshe in Mzansi

Gusheshe culture refers to the iconic South African township adoration of the BMW E30 3 Series (specifically the 325iS), which emerged in the late 1980s as a symbol of power, speed, and success.

It is deeply intertwined with "spinning," a local motorsport involving high-speed doughnuts and stunts. The culture originated in townships like Soweto. Owning or riding in a Gusheshe has long been a symbol of street credibility and success.

Drag race between BMW 325i and Lamborghini Aventador goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that a viral video shows two cars line up for a drag race that ordinarily would seem mismatched, but the BMW 325i E30 has a trick up its sleeve with a turbo engine that churns out 540kW. The Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 produces 507 kW.

The length of the race is also interesting as it's only half a mile straight or 804 meters, YouTube channel Cvdzijden says. The Lamborghini Aventador is powered by a V12 engine with 507kW and has a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox mated to a four-wheel-drive system, according to Lamborghini.

