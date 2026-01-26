South African controversial author Jackie Phamotse recently hinted at writing a new book

The popular star shared a picture of herself busy jotting down notes on a table on social media, which quickly went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Phamotse's new adventure

Jackie Phamotse will be releasing anew book. Image: @jackiephamotse

Bathong, the new year comes with new adventures and milestones. The popular controversial author Jackie Phamotse had many netizens on social media excited with her recent post.

On Monday, 26 January 2026, the popular star who raised concerns about domestic workers hinted at writing another book, which had many buzzing with excitement, as all her books come with a lot of intrigue and learning.

Phamotse shared a picture of herself being busy behind the desk with her laptop on, and she captioned the post:

"The pen is mightier than the sword .🗡️ Next book…"

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula also shared the exciting news about Jackie on his social media page and captioned it:

"Jackie Phamotse reveals that she's working on a new book."

SA reacts to Jackie Phamotse's new adventure

Shortly after the news of Phamotse writing a new book circulated on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@lindzmlangeni questioned:

"Is she still under house arrest?"

@Linekela_Simon said:

"I wonder what is the tea this time…"

@StarJay_23 wrote:

"All the best, looks like she enjoys writing."

@GriffinGre12276 commented:

"It’s going to be about how so and so is using witchcraft, a whole lot of nothing."

@NanahShaka39567 responded:

"I hope she is not gonna gossip again because the jail will be waiting for her this time."

@KhuboneLun93149 replied:

"I need to read her first book, she's growing on me as a person."

@Lekgowa_Tshepo mentioned:

"Only the elite can relate to that, but as a poor man from the township, you should always remember the sword can chop the hand of whoever is holding that pen."

@Bikomfident stated:

"We need South Africa to produce good writers again. Right now, it’s really just a fusion of social media clout and shallow storytelling."

Netizens react to Jackie writing a new book. Image: @jackiephamotse

Jackie opened up about bad celebrity books

In November 2024, South African author Jackie Phamotse did not hold back when she criticised the low standard of celebrity memoirs. The journalist wrote a lengthy post, ripping into the lacklustre memoirs released by celebrities, saying they lack depth.

"Being an author is not just a title or status symbol; it's a sacred responsibility to craft meaningful, well-researched content. A book's value lies in its substance, not just its marketability. Biographies and memoirs demand a particular level of honesty, vulnerability and depth," she wrote.

Jackie Phamotse supports Chris Brown's concert

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jackie Phamotse went on a livestream where she supported Chris Brown's 2024 December concert, saying she would be attending.

An NGO attempted to cancel the concert, but they seemingly failed.

