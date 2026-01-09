South African popular author Jackie Phamotse recently raised her concern about domestic workers

The star shared how some of these housekeepers hate and are envious of their employees

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Phamotse's concern about them

Seems like 2026 has many celebrities voicing out their frustrations and concerns about what happens around them and within the communities, and recently, the controversial author and philanthropist Jackie Phamotse had a lot to say about domestic workers.

On Thursday, 8 January 2026, the star who was placed under house arrest after her long court drama with Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo, decided to address the many issues with housekeepers face that they aren't aware of.

Phamotse stressed how many of these employees hate and are jealous of their employers, and also go to an extent to wreck their homes and cause havoc in their lives.

She wrote:

"The truth is, so many of your domestic helpers hate you. And others are just so deeply jealous and envious of you that they wouldn’t stop at anything to sabotage your home. Even though they are just supposed to be there for “work”. They have come to know so much about your household. You are basically paying your enemies."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Jackie's opinion about helpers

Shortly after the author shared her thoughts about domestic workers and the danger of having them around on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Nicolo668063258 said:

"The physical aspect can be managed; it’s the spiritual part that is tricky. You never know what energy/spirit is in your house. I always try my best to be nice to my house help. Nice with boundaries."

@AdvBarrryRouxx disagreed with Jackie:

"This mindset says more about the employer than the helper. If you treat people with suspicion, disrespect, and fear, don’t be shocked when trust doesn’t exist. Most people are there to earn an honest living — not to run espionage operations in your kitchen."

@Letsoaloalex1 commented:

"Absolutely, how you treat and pay them is important.. Those who hate you have been tricked by something, and it could be the reasons you mentioned above."

@Classic_OG90 responded:

"The primary reason why they are there is to work, not to be friends or friendly. Envy can occur even at work or at home amongst family. Hence, I advise getting domestic workers via an agent and ask them to change personnel every now and then."

@hd_kuypers replied:

"The resentment comes in when they are afraid of telling you not to always trim your hair and leave them to clean it, dirty places they just cleaned, and address them like slaves. Truth is, most people aren't nice people. You don't have an open relationship with your helpers."

Netizens react to Jackie's rant about domestic workers. Image: @jackie_phamotse

Source: Instagram

