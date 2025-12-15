Domestic Worker Cleaning DStv Dish in Skit Leaves Mzansi Amused

A comedy skit showing a domestic worker taking cleaning instructions a little too literally quickly gained traction on social media

A humorous skit featuring a domestic worker cleaning a DStv dish has left social media users in stitches after the video surfaced online and quickly gained traction.

In the clip, the housekeeper, affectionately referred to as "aunty," is seen on the side of the roof to clean the household’s DStv satellite dish. Her actions immediately caught the attention of the homeowner, who can be heard asking her in disbelief what she is doing up there.

With complete confidence, the domestic worker responded by saying she was simply following instructions. "What, did you not say you don’t want dust? I am cleaning," she replied, taking her task very seriously. Her literal interpretation of the request added to the comedy of the skit.

The homeowner quickly realised the situation had gone too far and tried to stop her, saying: "No, no, that’s too much." Growing increasingly concerned about her safety, the owner then urged her to come down, warning that she could get hurt.

Unfazed, the domestic worker repeated her reasoning, insisting that she was only doing what she was told. The back-and-forth continued, with the owner clarifying that the request to avoid dust did not apply to the outside of the house. "Nope, not outside," the owner said, pleading with her to climb down safely.

The skit reached its punchline when the homeowner jokingly added that they do not have money to pay for damages if she injures herself, telling her that it would be her own responsibility.

Social media users were thoroughly amused by the exaggerated exchange, with many praising the skit for its relatable humour and playful take on everyday misunderstandings between employers and domestic workers.

As the video that was posted by Facebook user MAI Silence Chihera Skits on October 20, 2025, continues to circulate, many viewers agree that the skit struck a chord by turning a common household scenario into a moment of light-hearted comedy that resonated with Mzansi audiences.

SA reacts to domestic worker cleaning DSTV dish on the roof

South Africans took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the funny skit of the housekeeper who stood on the side of the roof cleaning the DSTV dish, saying:

Nwabisa Maboi Sigwentu said:

"Well done, aunty, you must go and eat anything you like."

Busi Hope wrote:

"Aaahh, but madam, this one is complaining too much about everything."

Keabetswe Losabe stated:

"Aunty, you are so stubborn...This is too much, man."

Dimakatso Maki wrote:

"Aunty, you're working very hard."

Franklin Bafana replied:

"Madam must give you a bonus."

Abo Abo commented:

"What is going on now, aunty? You are so dramatic, aunty."

Terence Mostert cracked a joke, saying:

"When you're working for a Christmas box, you sommer clean the outside of the house too."

Watch the video below:

