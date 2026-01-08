South African broadcaster Sol Phenduka recently shared his thoughts on the Uber driver who was robbed at gunpoint

The star shared his frustration with the driver not being cautious or even paying attention to the guys who got inside his car

Many netizens decided to flood the comment section and respond to Phenduka's reactions

One thing about Sol Phenduka is that he will get invested in the things that are happening across the country without fail, just like recently, he took time to address a horrific incident that happened to an Uber driver.

On Thursday, 8 January 2026, the former Kaya 959 co-host decided to share his thoughts on the viral video that is circulating about an e-hailing driver being robbed at gunpoint by a group of criminals.

Phenduka noted how the driver had zero survival instinct and wasn't paying attention to his surroundings, and also, he was supposed to drive off as soon as the guys came in the car; instead, he continued being busy on his phone.

"This driver has 0 survival instincts. Why didn't he drive when they arrived? Also, why did he open the window."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Sol Phenduka's thoughts on the robbery

Shortly after the star shared his opinion regarding the Uber Driver incident on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Phenduka's thoughts. Here's what they had to say below:

@sirgoatedza said:

"Sol, you can clearly see the eye contact that he is suspicious about something, and probably on the phone reporting the matter to his bosses. For sure, they have a platform where they report emergencies. You can clearly see that he is trying to plan something. I can see someone who is uncomfortable, and he was scanning his surroundings. You can simply drive off. These people can shoot at any time, and you're gone, sidle makokisi kini."

@lungisabinamba1 questioned:

"What was he busy doing on his phone exactly?"

@Past_2Present commented:

"My thoughts exactly. He's on his phone while people are boarding his car, not even checking his mirrors to see whether he’s comfortable letting them in."

@TechChiefsZA replied:

"It's called shock. He knew just when they came in, and immediately shock attacked him. For some people, shock triggers the need to escape, and for some, it triggers paralysis."

@thabisoDK1 stated:

"With the benefit of hindsight and repeated analysis of the video, it's easy, yes. But when you went out to buy bread this morning, you were not that careful. It's easy to judge, but sometimes you can just freeze."

