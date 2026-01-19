Cassper Nyovest's Ex, Thobeka Majozi, Stuns In New Picture: "Cassper Lost Gold, Here"
- Influencer and ex-partner of rapper Cassper Nyovest, Thobeka Majozi, impressed the internet with a stunning picture of herself
- The picture was posted on X by the controversial blogger on the microblogging platform X, Musa Khawula, and depicts Majozi in a beautiful, black two-piece outfit
- Mzansi praised the fashion sense, hailing that she dressed appropriately for a lady, with some saying the country was headed in the right direction in terms of morality
Social media influencer and ex-partner of rapper Cassper Nyovest, Thobeka Majozi, has captured the attention of the online community with a striking photograph of herself.
The image, shared on the microblogging platform X by the noted blogger Musa Khawula, features Majozi in an elegant black two-piece outfit that has sparked enthusiastic responses from fans.
Majozi, who recently celebrated her 33rd birthday, was also hailed for her faith, with many calling her a "godly woman."
Khawula, who recently shaded Cassper Nyovest's shoes, captioned the photo not in his usual style of dragging celebrities. He blandly captioned it:
"Thobeka Majozi photographed by The House of Media."
See the image in Khawula's post below:
Social media reacts with praise for Majozi
In the wake of Majozi's fashion reveal, social media users have taken to X to express their admiration for her stylish ensemble.
Commenters hailed her for dressing with grace and sophistication, suggesting that her choice reflects a positive shift in South African fashion standards.
One user, @Kane_GM9, commented:
"This is the first time that I see a black South African woman dressed like that. We're getting somewhere as far as morality is concerned."
Another user, @NalediNdlovu, wrote:
"She is breathtakingly beautiful, with a very respectable presence."
@Zeal3674 shared:
"Classy, sophisticated and gorgeous."
@LoveSA2026 threw shade at Cassper Nyovest, quipping:
"Cassper Nyovest was found shaking."
@ona_nky said:
"What a beautiful woman. She's a praying mother and a woman after God's heart."
@Nozuko6336 added:
"Oh, sana, she’s the girl she thinks she is."
@ZamaGebe_21175 said:
"A godly woman. She is so beautiful."
@FairJoyZa commented:
"She's beautiful. Cassper really fumbled here."
The comments section also had a fair amount of naysayers.
@SlyKadi said:
"Clothin doesn't mean a guy fumbled. Boity might post just now, then y'all will say Cassper fumbled. Beautiful women are nonsense. Many don't know how to be women. They just want to be children and you got to always tell them they're beautiful."
A seeming hater, @StHonorable, added:
"Nice funeral clothes."
@justmzwaii2 chimed in:
"Boity is way more beautiful than this sister, if we talking about fumbling."
@PreciousShange threw shade:
"The outfit ages her."
@menzibuthelezi2 left a distasteful comment:
"Thobeka thought her family's wealth would automatically make Cassper wife her up. But bro just made her another statistic, another baby mother."
Thobeka Majozi shows off her soft life
In a previous report by Briefly News, Majozi showed fans a glimpse of her soft life.
Netizens gushed over her, saying that she looked ravishing, as they hyped her up.
Source: Briefly News
Katleho Mositoane (Entertainment writer) Katleho Mositoane is an entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2025). She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism from the University of the Free State. She writes columns that explore the social, political, and economic dynamics in Africa. She began her journalism career at Seipone community newspaper, where she reported on local sports stories. She has published articles with The Chanzo, a Tanzanian outlet and The Rational Standard, a South African commentary platform. She also served as a Writing Fellow at African Liberty. Contact Katleho at katleho.mositoane@briefly.co.za