Thobeka Majozi impressed Mzansi with her latest outfit.

Social media influencer and ex-partner of rapper Cassper Nyovest, Thobeka Majozi, has captured the attention of the online community with a striking photograph of herself.

The image, shared on the microblogging platform X by the noted blogger Musa Khawula, features Majozi in an elegant black two-piece outfit that has sparked enthusiastic responses from fans.

Majozi, who recently celebrated her 33rd birthday, was also hailed for her faith, with many calling her a "godly woman."

Khawula, who recently shaded Cassper Nyovest's shoes, captioned the photo not in his usual style of dragging celebrities. He blandly captioned it:

"Thobeka Majozi photographed by The House of Media."

See the image in Khawula's post below:

Social media reacts with praise for Majozi

In the wake of Majozi's fashion reveal, social media users have taken to X to express their admiration for her stylish ensemble.

Commenters hailed her for dressing with grace and sophistication, suggesting that her choice reflects a positive shift in South African fashion standards.

One user, @Kane_GM9, commented:

"This is the first time that I see a black South African woman dressed like that. We're getting somewhere as far as morality is concerned."

Another user, @NalediNdlovu, wrote:

"She is breathtakingly beautiful, with a very respectable presence."

@Zeal3674 shared:

"Classy, sophisticated and gorgeous."

@LoveSA2026 threw shade at Cassper Nyovest, quipping:

"Cassper Nyovest was found shaking."

@ona_nky said:

"What a beautiful woman. She's a praying mother and a woman after God's heart."

@Nozuko6336 added:

"Oh, sana, she’s the girl she thinks she is."

@ZamaGebe_21175 said:

"A godly woman. She is so beautiful."

@FairJoyZa commented:

"She's beautiful. Cassper really fumbled here."

The comments section also had a fair amount of naysayers.

@SlyKadi said:

"Clothin doesn't mean a guy fumbled. Boity might post just now, then y'all will say Cassper fumbled. Beautiful women are nonsense. Many don't know how to be women. They just want to be children and you got to always tell them they're beautiful."

A seeming hater, @StHonorable, added:

"Nice funeral clothes."

@justmzwaii2 chimed in:

"Boity is way more beautiful than this sister, if we talking about fumbling."

@PreciousShange threw shade:

"The outfit ages her."

@menzibuthelezi2 left a distasteful comment:

"Thobeka thought her family's wealth would automatically make Cassper wife her up. But bro just made her another statistic, another baby mother."

Fans praised Thobeka Majozi's outfit.

