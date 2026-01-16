Global site navigation

Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa Continues To Live It Up Even As Black Coffee Took Matters Back To Court
Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa Continues To Live It Up Even As Black Coffee Took Matters Back To Court

by  Katleho Mositoane
3 min read
  • Former Isibaya and Hopeville actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa posted a jovial video with her family, seemingly enjoying life despite the latest developments in her divorce ruling
  • Her former husband, DJ Black Coffee, allegedly appealed the divorce ruling that had nullified the prenup that Enhle signed, taking it back to court
  • Enhle wrote a heartwarming caption welcoming the new year, and fans took to the comments section, admiring the wholesome family moment

Enhle Mbali is jovial in a viral video despite divorce drama
Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa enjoyed life in her latest video. Image: enhlembali
Source: Instagram

Former Isibaya and Hopeville actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa showcased a blissful moment with her family in a recent video, radiating positivity despite the ongoing challenges surrounding her divorce from DJ Black Coffee.

The heartwarming video shows the actress's commitment to maintaining a joyful demeanour for the sake of her children and personal happiness.

Recently, news surfaced that her ex-spouse, DJ Black Coffee, was challenging a prior court ruling that could see Enhle walk away with half of his estate.

But Enhle, who announced that she had reverted to her maiden surname, seemed unfazed by the potential overturning of her good news, if her Instagram video is anything to go by.

She captioned the video:

"The holidays now rest in a beautiful archive of memories, and with open hearts, we step into new explorations. Here’s to 2026—may it be bold, intentional, and unforgettable. Let’s live it fully."

See the full post on her IG account below:

Fans react to the video

Fans flooded the actress's comments section with love, showing admiration for her family moment and general support for her.

One user, @ladytee_33_2, urged her:

"Please stay happy, babes ❤️."

Another user, @thee_mrs_m, wrote:

"I just love you, man."

Singer and songwriter Moeao Moshesh commented:

"Super cute ❤️."

@king_kuziin_rsa affirmed Enhle's carefree spirit, stating:

"You have the brightest smile on Instagram."

DJ Black Coffee's ruling appeal

While Enhle embraces the new year with optimism, the shadow of her divorce looms as DJ Black Coffee appeals a recent ruling that voided their prenup.

This legal battle threatens to impact the financial futures of both parties, with fans left wondering how this will unfold as Enhle maintains her focus on family and personal growth amidst the uncertainty.

Outspoken voices on the internet, such as that of Podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa (no relation to Enhle), rallied behind DJ Black Coffee.

Penuel himself had said that Enhle was not entitled to half of the globally acclaimed DJ's estate.

Slik Talk hails Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa for "playing" DJ Black Coffee

Another popular voice that has weighed in on the ongoing back-and-forth between Enhle and Black Coffee is that of YouTuber Slik Talk.

The outspoken and seemingly fearless law degree holder blasted the popular DJ for being "played" by his ex-wife, saying that he had lost the respect he had for him.

Slik Talk mentioned how upset he was when he found out that Enhle Mbali had won the case nullifying the prenuptial contract that Black Coffee made Enhle sign in 2017.

Black Coffee disappoints Slik Talk
Black Coffee had Slik Talk disappointed that Enhle Mbali "played" him. Images: realblackcoffee, enhlembali
Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa joins Black Gold

Enhle's professional life is just as busy as her private life, and she continues climbing the casting ladder.

Briefly News previously reported that the actress was set to join the cast of the now-cancelled TV drama series, Black Gold.

