Lebo Keswa recently celebrated her 50th birthday, taking to X a video of herself vibing jovially in a moving car and impressing many online

The businesswoman first came to the public spotlight after her messy divorce from seasoned actress Letoya Makhene

Fans took to the comments section to celebrate Keswa's milestone, showering her with praise, while some expressed shock at her big age

Lebo Keswa recently celebrated her 50th birthday. Image: Lebo Keswa

Source: Twitter

Lebo Keswa marked her 50th birthday with a lively car video that took social media by storm.

As she danced and vibed, her infectious energy captivated viewers and sparked a wave of cheerful responses from fans in Mzansi.

Keswa, who launched a podcast amid divorce from actress Letoya Makhene, emerged into the public eye following her high-profile divorce from the actress.

She shared the video on her X page and captioned it:

"15/01/1976. I was born on this day 50 years ago at 14:22 and it was raining. Happy 50th Birthday to me. Yhooo I’m grateful to God. All roads lead to the 5th floor."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the video

The comments section was awash with admiration, as supporters took the opportunity to express their joy at Keswa reaching this remarkable milestone.

Many voiced their shock at her youthful appearance, affirming that age is merely a number in the face of a vibrant spirit.

@ms_tourist commented:

"Many happy returns, gorgeous. Here’s to another great year filled with love, prosperity, good health and blessings in abundance."

X user, @Bongani923, quipped:

"I think you should call yourself Nomvula because it is raining even today. I remember very well that it was also raining last year on this date."

@LessyJantjie shared:

"Happy big 50, sis Lebza. May God give you all your heart's desires, make sure you enjoy to the fullest."

The Mayor of Tshwane, Nasiphi Moya, also commented. She said:

"Oh, happy birthday! I truly hope you are having an awesome day."

@DjangoXtra wrote:

"Gelukig met jou verjaarsdag."

EFF member and author, Kim Heller, also left a comment:

"Wishing you a beautiful day."

@Lorato_Xaba said:

"Happy birthday, aus Lebo. I wish you all the very best for your 50th and beyond."

@CeliStewart commented:

"We celebrate your life. We celebrate you. May the grace of long life that flows in your lineage keep you healthy, provided for and loved."

@NevondoRi commented on Keswa's jovial mood, saying:

"I honestly can’t figure out if you are just a happy person or crazy."

Another user, @ka_madesi, quoted one of Keswa's words that made her a fan favourite, writing:

"'Letoya’s lies. Letoya lieeees.' Happy birthday."

@Brother_718 remarked:

"O mokgekolo mokgalabje mos [You really are old, afterall]!"

@melelo_x commented:

"Lebo you are 50? Wow."

@Phstarico noted:

"Yoh, you are a few years away from getting the elderly social grant. But you still look young."

Keswa, who was suspected of dating actor Sello Maake's ex-wife Pearl, took the compliment kindly, thanking the user.

Lebo Keswa calls for Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation

In a previous Briefly News report, Keswa's called for President Ramaphosa's resignation, linking that to her divorce from Makhene.

At the time, netizens flooded the comment section as they found Keswa's call hilarious.

