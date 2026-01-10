Penuel expressed pride in Black Coffee for challenging the court decision that invalidated their prenup due to customary marriage implications

The podcaster urged black South Africans to choose one marital system, customary or Western, to avoid legal conflicts and financial losses

He emphasised how blending traditions leads to issues like oppression and called for cultural clarity in modern relationships

Penuel weighs in on Black Coffee's appeal of divorce ruling. Images: realblackcoffee, godpen

Source: Instagram

Mzansi podcaster Penuel has sparked fresh debate with his take on DJ Black Coffee's ongoing divorce saga.

In a video shared online, he commended the Grammy winner for appealing the ruling that deemed their prenup invalid, which came after a customary marriage to Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

Penuel, who recently weighed in on the Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo beef, noted the case's broader impact on South African marital law, saying:

"Really proud of Black Coffee for deciding to appeal the ruling."

The appeal stems from a 2025 decision where the court ruled Black Coffee and Enhle were married in community of property due to lobola payment, overriding the antenuptial contract.

This meant Enhle could claim half his assets, leading to heated legal battles.

Podcaster calls for marital consistency

Penuel delved into the clash between customary and Western marriage systems, arguing it's the root of many problems.

Penuel urged couples to "pick a side", saying that black people disrespect their own cultural prescriptions.

He suggested sticking fully to customary routes like family mediations and escalations to chiefs or opting for Western legal paths without traditional elements.

He pointed out inconsistencies:

"Once you pay lobola, you are officially engaged, you are not married."

This blend, he said, causes confusion, legal fights, and money lost, as seen in Black Coffee's case with appeals and high stakes.

Penuel addresses the oppression in relationships

The thinker didn't shy away from gender dynamics, acknowledging how men sometimes exploit women financially in marriages.

He noted that he supported spousal maintenance in unfair scenarios:

"If he was cheating or unfaithful, there should be some type of compensation for emotional damage."

But the father of multiple children with multiple mothers criticised the automatic overriding of prenups without considering intent.

Penuel pleaded with black South Africans to consult elders and history for clarity:

"We've got a problem in this country... You guys need to pick a struggle."

What was the court ruling?

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg delivered a major win for actress Enhle Mbali in her drawn-out divorce battle against international DJ Black Coffee in October 2025.

The court declared the couple's May 2011 customary marriage, rooted in Zulu traditions and lobola, as fully valid and in community of property.

This means all assets built during their union are considered a joint estate that potentially gives Enhle Mbali a significant share of Black Coffee's multimillion-rand fortune from his global music empire.

Adding fuel to the fire, the judge invalidated the January 2017 civil marriage and the antenuptial contract (prenup) the pair signed at the time.

The court found that Enhle had been misled and lacked proper independent legal advice when entering the agreement, rendering it null and void.

Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali's civil marriage was ruled as null and void. Images: realblackcoffee, enhlembali

Source: Instagram

Penuel compares himself to the late American political commentator Charlie Kirk

The podcaster spoke about Kirk's assassination and controversial opinions, saying he could relate to how many people felt about him.

Briefly News reported that Penuel stated that anyone could easily be "taken out," simply because their views don't align with those of the masses.

Source: Briefly News