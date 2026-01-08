South African podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa recently addressed the long-standing beef between radio host Sizwe Dhlomo and globally acclaimed speaker Vusi Thembekwayo

Penuel shared that Sizwe Dhlomo had seemingly become obsessed with Vusi Thembekwayo for criticising how much he charges for his talks and bashing him for wearing a "fake" watch

Social media users weighed in, saying that the beef was too deep, with many berating both Penuel and Sizwe Dlomo, while Vusi Thembekwayo seemed to get off scot-free

Podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa addressed the Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Themekwayo beef. Images: sizwedhlomo, vusithembekwayo

Source: UGC

In a recent episode, South African podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa tackled the contentious feud between radio host Sizwe Dhlomo and renowned speaker Vusi Thembekwayo, exploring the motivations and ramifications of their ongoing conflict.

Penuel shares that Sizwe Dhlomo constantly bashes Thembekwayo, calling him a charlatan and a liar, among other things.

In his video, Penuel, who recently mesmerised Mzansi with his speech at the DJ Warras memorial service, pointed out what he insinuated was the hypocrisy of Sizwe Dhlomo's actions, stating:

"You don't have a problem with Johan Rupert selling Mont Blanc at an extreme price compared to how much it costs him to produce it. You are not calling him a scam artist."

Addressing Sizwe Dhlomo's apparent gripe with how much Vusi Thembekwayo charges for his talks, Penuel used Sizwe Dhlomo's close friend, comedian Trevor Noah, as an example.

He said:

"Vusi is like a Trevor Noah, except it's not standup comedy. It's business education and motivation."

Penuel, who expressed delight with Black Coffee pursuing a court appeal, told viewers how this beef seemingly got squashed, stating:

"Vusi stopped engaging Sizwe because he realised that Sizwe got off on the back-and-forth. And the minions [online trolls] would get off on the back-and-forth as well."

He continued:

"Years later, everytime something come up about Vusi, Sizwe was still there."

He then asked a question:

"Are you obsessed with the guy?"

He signed off by saying that, eventually, people would joke that they must be secretly fighting over a woman.

Watch Penuel's video below:

Social media reacts

The beef between Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo has sparked mixed discussions online, with many users siding with Vusi Thembekwayo or expressing frustration towards both the podcaster and Dhlomo.

@musa_mansa said:

"You right. There’s a woman involved."

@nartynyce commented:

"I used to like Sizwe, bro. Till I realised ukuthi he got a preschool attitude."

@StHonorable rebuked Penuel, writing:

"Uthanda izindaba zabantu [Get out of other people's business]."

@Lee_deecee explained the origins of the beef:

"Sizwe claims that when he was still working for 702, Vusi would steal their ideas and then go to Facebook and discuss those ideas as if they were his own."

Another user, @PhumlaniShongw, threw a jab:

"Vusi is the real deal. He’s the Floyd Mayweather of his game and Sizwe is a Jayden Smith period."

@TshepoCM1 added:

"Sizwe doesn’t like Penuel either."

Podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa resurrected the old Sizwe and Vusi beef. Image: GodPen

Source: Twitter

Penuel Mlotshwa compares himself to the late American political commentator Charlie Kirk

The podcaster spoke about Kirk's assassination and controversial opinions, saying he could relate to how many people felt about him.

Briefly News reported that Penuel stated that anyone could easily be "taken out," simply because their views don't align with those of the masses.

Source: Briefly News