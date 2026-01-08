On Wednesday, 7 January 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo made damaging claims about Vusi Thembekwayo's personal life

Sizwe Dhlomo was responding to a social media user who claimed that he was envious of Vusi Thembekwayo

Mzansi reacted with mixed views, with some backing Sizwe’s blunt honesty and others accusing him of hypocrisy

Sizwe Dhlomo responded with damaging claims about Vusi Thembekwayo's personal life. Image: Derek White, Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bathong! Renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo levelled damaging allegations about motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo’s personal life.

The Kaya 959 radio presenter made the allegations while reacting to a social media user who had commented on a video of popular podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa sharing his thoughts on the feud between Vusi Thembekwayo and Sizwe Dhlomo.

On Wednesday, 7 January 2026, social media user @Kamohelo_Moloii took to X (Twitter) and speculated on why Sizwe Dhlomo is constantly taking swipes at Vusi Thembekwayo. The post was captioned:

“He's envious of Vusi.”

Sizwe Dhlomo, who made a moving speech at DJ Warras' memorial service, responded, questioning why he would be envious of Vusi Thembekwayo. The post was captioned:

“What’s there to be envious of?”

Sizwe Dhlomo makes explosive allegations about Vusi Thembekwayo

The social media user then shared why he believes Sizwe Dhlomo is envious of Vusi Thembekwayo, saying:

“He is a better human than you.”

See the post below:

Sizwe Dhlomo then responded, making serious allegations against Vusi Thembekwayo. The post was captioned:

“The guy that beats his wife & lies for a living?”

See the post below:

Did Vusi Thembekwayo beat his wife?

It is important to note that Vusi Thembekwayo was cleared of assaulting his wife, Palesa Mahlolo Thembekwayo, in March 2024.

The sought-after motivational speaker was accused of slapping his wife several times and dragging her by her feet on the stairway during a violent domestic fight at their posh Joburg home on 4 December 2021.

Thembekwayo was acquitted of a common assault charge, which was opened against him at the Douglasdale police station.

According to a report by Sunday World, the court found that the state could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Thembekwayo had assaulted his wife on 4 December 2021.

The court found that Palesa was an unreliable witness, as she did not remember certain incidents and her statements had discrepancies.

It also found her to be a difficult witness, as she did not take the court into her confidence.

Mzansi weighs in on Sizwe Dhlomo's explosive allegations

Social media users flooded the comments beneath Sizwe Dhlomo’s response with mixed reactions. Several netizens highlighted that Sizwe wasn’t perfect and accused him of being a hypocrite, with some citing his source of wealth as an example.

Here are some of the comments:

@Rzarector5 claimed:

“Oh, so you are the perfect one? That's what we are to believe now? Because allegedly kini kule ill-got wealth..what what..indaba angfuni nkinga kodwa yhoo! Threats of Grade A lawyers cannot hide what the general public sees in you and your people. Allegedly, silver spoon has blood stains.”

@IamKeotshepile asked:

“No allegedly?”

@youyouyoghk remarked:

“You have a soft spot for him, though. A year doesn’t go by without you mentioning him.”

@bethelZETO claimed:

“Cap, he was cleared by the courts. Stop lying, Siz. Hate V but don't lie like that.”

@Costa_is25 agreed:

“People don’t realise just how much of a liar that guy is. He is up there with the Forex scammers in my books.”

@GeeLusapho shared:

“Now that you say it, I always knew something was off about Vusi. My nervous system rejects him.”

SA reacted to Sizwe Dhlomo's explosive claims about Vusi Thembekwayo. Image: Derek White, Lev Radin/Pacific Press

Sizwe Dhlomo celebrates Vusi Thembekwayo's fraud allegations

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo celebrated following reports that Vusi Thembekwayo was in hot water with the law.

According to a report, Vusi Thembekwayo was allegedly involved in fraudulent activities worth millions. The accusations reached Sizwe Dhlomo, and he used the information to escalate their beef.

