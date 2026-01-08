Soapie fans recently responded to a photo of former The Queen actors Loyiso McDonald and Lunathi Mampofu

McDonald and Mampofu currently play a couple, Zoleka and Lazarus, on Mzansi Magic's latest TV show, Inimba

The fan-favourite duo has been trending on social media since they made their relationship official

South Africans react to 'Inimba's Lazarus and Zoleka on 'The Queen'. Images: JabuMcdonald and Mzansi Magic

Source: Twitter

Inimba viewers recently reacted to a photo of fan-favourite duo Lazarus and Zoleka, who were enemies on The Queen.

Lazarus (played by Loyiso McDonald) and Zoleka (Lunathi Mampofu), who are a couple on Inimba, previously starred on the Ferguson Films TV show.

Fans of the latest isiXhosa telenovela recently celebrated Zoleka and Lazarus, who are raising Hlathi's baby.

Social media user @thisiz_sibzz shared an old photo on her X account on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, of Inimba's popular duo, Zoleka and Lazarus, from Mzansi Magic's The Queen.

"LMFAO I found this picture of LaZo when they were shooting The Queen. The funny thing is that they were enemies here, but destiny brought them back as lovers on #InimbaMzansi," she wrote.

The Queen and Inimba fans react to the photo

@Kgahledi_m reacted:

"I know they are good actors cause when I see @loyisomacdonald on Inimba, I don’t think 'ohh that’s Kagiso Khoza'. I don't know, I see him as Laz now, the same way I don’t see Lunathi as Emma."

@pschisenga said:

"I was rewatching the river, and I was like, wow, Emma and Zo are two different people because I never gave an F about Emma, but Zo is my person."

@Thuthukile29 responded:

"LaZo were enemies here, while Thumeka and Lazarus were an item."

@thisiz_sibzzz wrote:

"It’s so crazy. I hated Thumeka even more than The Queen. I wanted Siyanda for Kagiso."

@Fabthatolous said:

"Argh, thank you for this. So definitely Zo was the one who was the minion, ya ka Diamond. I was thinking about the other day. Ke se sure gore was it Lunathi (Zo) or Mmarona (Gaosi)."

@pschisenga reacted:

"Diamond Mabuza and his minions bored me."

@AsaTokwe wrote:

"And they are all matching matchy, looking all kinds of cute next to each other."

@AndiBeautfrut replied:

"Yho, I don't remember Zoleka at all. Thumeka, yes, not Zo."

@thisiz_sibzzz said:

"She was working for Diamond Mabuza."

@King_Pull_Out responded:

"People thought I was weird for having a crush on her, but they didn't know I saw ahead of time."

@101_analys72789 commented:

"This brings back memories. This show was pure gold in its early seasons."

'The Queen' fans react to a pic of 'Inimba' Lazarus and Zoleka. Image: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Twitter

Inimba fans are rooting for Lazarus and Zoleka: “My Very Own Ship”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fans of Mzansi Magic's telenovela, Inimba, hope Zoleka will move on from Hlathi once their divorce is finalised.

Viewers of the show want Zoleka to date her colleague, Lazarus, played by former The Queen actor Loyiso McDonald.

According to media reports, Zoleka will file for divorce and kick Hlathi and his family out of her house this August.

