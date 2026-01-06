Musa Mseleku caused a stir with his sweet message dedicated to his third wife, Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku

The reality TV star and businessman trended for the wrong reasons following a snippet of Friday's episode of Uthando Nesthembu: Uncut

Fans did not hold back when criticising Musa Mseleku in his Instagram comments section

Musa Mseleku praised his wife, Thobile MaKhumalo. Image: Musamseleku

Musa Mseleku is not social media's favourite right now. The South Coast businessman and reality TV star showed love to his wife, Thobile MaKhumalo, in a loving Instagram post.

After pouring his heart out, Mseleku received backlash from fans who accused him of not being genuine when it comes to some of his wives, including MaKhumalo.

Musa shows love to MaKhumalo

Taking to Instagram on Monday, 5 January, Musa stated that Khumalo was the superstar of the family. He urged fans to watch the upcoming Uthando Nesthembu: Uncut this coming Friday, which will focus on their tumultuous love story.

"Our superstar Mzilikazi ka Mashobane. Let's meet on Friday, on Mzansi Magic Channel 161, UThando Nesithembu: Uncut," he wrote.

Snippets of Friday's episode have been making the rounds on social media with people offering mixed reactions. Fans are not too happy about Musa's antics, questioning if they are genuine or for show.

Below are some of the brutal responses from fans, some of whom have been avid fans of the show for the past eight seasons:

raphaeltladi praised MaKhumalo:

"The CEO, CFO, and Risk Manager of the family! Khuphuka lapho MaK. A woman who works for herself, a self-made woman!"

thobilejaphta gushed:

"The Beyonce of the family! Bitso Wami."

mrz.banda exclaimed:

"The only wife that matters! Breadwinner le."

r_tsenoli trolled Musa:

"Perfect example of a husband who becomes jealous of his wife’s success."

zamaaa22 shared:

"MaKhumalo is a true man."

noonhlanhla dragged Musa:

"You're the head of the house, who says mean things behind his wife's back. But you are quick to say nice things about them on social media. You really do speak badly about them, especially MaYeni, MaNgwabe and MaKhumalo."

zen.7406 defended MaKhumalo:

"He's only posting this reel because he can see people are already reacting negatively to Friday's episode, and he knows MaK's fans will drag him. He knows that with MaYeni and MaNgwabe, he always gets away when he speaks ill of them, but MaK's fan will definitely fight for her."

hlayisanimalulekee questioned:

"She's where she is because she works hard! So you didn't give your other wives the same opportunities? Expect for Mbali, of course!"

piwokuhlem exclaimed:

"She didn’t get to where she is because of you! If you had a key to her success, then you would have given it to Sne as well. You did give her exposure, but her success is because of her sweat, not you."

lindiwe_rafapa stated:

"Superstar ke Mayeni, she runs the show, Makhumalo is your favourite."

MaKhumalo's mansion trends

