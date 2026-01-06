SA Reacts to Thobile Khumalo’s Response When Asked if She Still Loves Polygamist Musa Mseleku
- South African reality TV stars Thobile and Musa Mseleku made headlines again regarding the recent episode of their show's special
- The radio personality was questioned if she still loves her husband, Musa; however, her response went viral on social media
- Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Khumalo's response to the question
Bathong, things just took a swift turn kwaMseleku as the popular reality TV star and radio personality Thobile Khumalo-Mseleku left many people with their mouths hanging after she shared a response about her love for her hubby.
On Monday, 5 January 2026, the popular entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald posted a video of Thobile showing her husband her new mansion and also some uncut footage that we didn't get to see during the 8th season of Uthando Nes'thembu.
In this, the producer asked if Khumalo was still in love with her polygamist, and her response sent many off their cliffs, as she questioned what love is.
Netizens react to Thobile's response
Shortly after the star shared her response to a question she was asked by the production team went viral on social media, and many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@JackiePhamotse said:
"This man is a loser! The type of person who hates his own wife’s success! He will always try to dim her light. Always quick to claim her work and blackmail her every chance he gets! He is weak and lacks leadership. He has failed in all areas! He is not even a provider!"
@FemeaZ commented:
"I feel like Thobile is just influenced by Mangwabe and the comments she's been reading on social media over the years. She loves Musa, that's all."
@Lorato_Xaba responded:
"I’m not sure if Mthombeni can handle a financially independent woman. He should be happy there’s one less to take care of, especially in this economy."
@RealMadamCoco replied:
"Musa can’t stand an independent woman. He wants control and for you to feel beneath him, like his name is more powerful than your efforts. A man like that secretly hates you."
@PatootieCutie_F mentioned:
"I NEED her to leave him. Mseleku uses her inability to have children against her! He wants her to appreciate everything, nonsense included, because he married her even though she can’t have kids. Please LEAVE this man!"
@BaneoTax stated:
"Truth is, he did open the doors for her, and she's also right by saying she accomplished whatever she accomplished through her blood, sweat and tears. Two things can be true at the same time. They both must acknowledge these truths."
Thobile to be honoured at a gala
In a previous report from Briefly News, one of Musa Mseleku's wives was honoured at the prestigious 2025 Africa Stars Gala.
Thobile MaKhumalo was recognised for her influence and work in the media space, meaning she finally got to enjoy the fruits of her labour. Many of her fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and praised MaKhumalo for being an exceptional leader.
