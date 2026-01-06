Adult entertainer Lily Phillips shared a video of her baptism, which took place a few days after Christmas

While speaking to different news outlets, she revealed why she chose to get baptised after already receiving one as a child

Some people on the internet welcomed the news, while others thought it was a publicity stunt

Adult content creator Lily Philips caused a division online when she revealed that she was baptised. Images: @lilyphillip_s

Source: Instagram

OnlyFans content creator Lily Phillips got candid about why she received the holy act of baptism. However, some social media users questioned her motives and called her decision contradictory.

On New Year's Day, the 24-year-old adult entertainer, uploaded a video of herself being immersed in water, which took place on 28 December 2025. She told the Daily Star that she had always been a Christian and was baptised as a baby. Lily explained her decision to get baptised once more in a statement to Newsweek, in which a portion of it reads:

"I want to rebuild my relationship with God, and I think we should be welcoming all conversations and opportunities for people to explore religion in a way that's right for them."

Lily also spoke to Us Weekly, revealing that something had happened in her personal life, where she felt she needed to speak to God again.

Lily Phillips' baptism divides the internet

The video of Lily's baptism garnered over 10 million views since its publication, with thousands of people expressing their thoughts.

@shayna_braide added in the comments:

"I really hope this isn’t a joke. People will not find it funny and neither will God."

A positive @reaganoliviaharris remarked:

"Praise the Lord. This is amazing! Praying for you as you grow closer to the Lord."

@djkevinrise wasn't convinced and said:

"I'm sure this was the start of a scene."

@alex_theblacksheep shared their opinion:

"What's the point of getting baptised and getting closer to God if you're going to continue sinning and making adult videos?"

@malbora914 made the following assumption:

"Yeah, she’s ready to start a family now."

Take a look at Lily getting baptised in the Instagram video here as seen on her account.

Lily Phillips deemed her baptism a day she would remember forever. Images: @lilyphillip_s

Source: Instagram

