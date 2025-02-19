A TikTok video showed a pastor ready to help a congregant start a new life through the act of baptism

The holy act took place in what appeared to be a muddy lake, which had one child screaming that he saw an alligator somewhere in the water

The video had many social media users reacting with laughter, specifically finding humour in how the pastor conducted himself

An alligator allegedly gatecrashed a baptism.

Source: UGC

In Christianity, baptisms are supposed to symbolise the washing away of sins and the start of a new life. However, one person's life nearly ended when an alligator supposedly appeared during the spiritual moment.

See you later, or not at all

The Instagram account @bible_enthusiast shared a clip on the app showing a pastor about to dip a hesitant congregant in a muddy lake.

The congregant, who tried stalling the process, was about to be dunked when a child off-camera yelled that an alligator was lurking in the water. However, it is not clear to online viewers where exactly the large reptile was.

The child's warning saw the pastor dash out of the water, leaving the congregant to fall and struggle to exit the alligator's territory.

Watch the comical Instagram video here.

What to do during an alligator attack

The information hub Wildlife X Team notes that alligators thrive in water, and the best and most obvious way to avoid an encounter with the mighty beast would be to stay away.

However, if one spots an alligator, people shouldn't be afraid to run as it wouldn't trigger a chase and attack like other animals, such as bears.

Wildlife X Team also notes that there is no need to run in a zig-zag pattern unless severely limited in mobility.

People should immediately go to the hospital if an alligator attacks.

Source: Getty Images

If, unfortunately, a person lands in the jaws of the alligator, intensely fighting back is the only option.

"Attacking the tip of an alligator's snout or gouging the eyes is your best bet in making it release you.

"Use a rock, knife, tool, or even your hands if you have to. Don't worry about attacking anywhere else. You won't be able to deal enough damage. The eyes and snout are the most sensitive areas where the alligator will be most likely to release you."

Alligator attack humours the internet

While an alligator attack is no joke, several members of the online community took to the comment section with laughter, mostly finding the pastor's reaction and actions hilarious.

@profile_do_exsist said to Instagrammers:

"The pastor left him. I couldn’t trust him anymore, Lord."

A curious @adelinesaldana wondered in the comments:

"Why is he getting baptised in a muddy lagoon?"

@dorismotherofjackrussells exclaimed with humour:

"That wasn’t a baptism. It was a sacrifice!"

@clive.bailey.545 enjoyed the clip, sharing:

"This is the funniest thing I have ever seen."

@mandin_king1 wrote in the comment section with a laugh:

"So the pastor threw you inside the water and ran out? You better look for another pastor to baptise you."

@faceriderrr asked the public:

"Am I the only one who didn’t see the alligator?"

