Fans of Mzansi Magic's isiXhosa telenovela, Inimba, are thrilled that Lazarus is stepping up as Zoleka's baby daddy

This comes after Zoleka found out on Hlathi and Thumeka's wedding day that she's carrying her ex-husband's baby

Viewers of the show want Zoleka to stay with Lazarus, played by former The Queen actor Loyiso McDonald

Inimba's Zoleka (Lunathi Mampofu) got the surprise of her life this week when Lazarus (Loyiso McDonald) stepped up to be the father of her unborn baby.

Zoleka recently discovered that she is pregnant with her ex-husband, Hlathi's (Sisa Hewana), after filing for divorce.

Viewers of the Mzansi Magic TV show celebrated Zoleka and Lazarus this week after he informed his father that she's carrying his baby.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared his reaction to Inimba's Lazarus announcing Zoleka as his baby mama on X account on Tuesday, 14 October 2025.

On the show, Zoleka found out that she's expecting a baby with his ex-husband, Hlathi (played by Sisa Hewana), who recently married her cousin, Thumeka (played by Zenande Mfenyana).

Viewers of the show despise Hlathi as he was emotionally and financially abusive towards Zoleka when they were married.

Inimba fans react to the baby news

@AphindileTyeni reacted:

"Haibo, y'all see nothing wrong with Lazarus using Zoleka to score points for his Father? I don't want that for MaZoe; she deserves better."

@jacquinomzi said:

"I can already hear Hlathi saying umntwana kaMabandla lo," (This is a MaBandla baby).

@snenjoko03 wrote:

"I love how Inimba doesn’t drag a story like. We learnt of the pregnancy on Friday, it’s Tuesday, and Laz has declared the child his, and by Friday, everybody will be knowing about the pregnancy. The torture we would be going through if it were Generations. #InimbaMzansi."

@KanyoKngwendu replied:

"Zoleka will ruin that herself, I know she won't be able to keep the secret."

@Mogoshadis05 reacted:

"I know that Cosmo FM will tell Forest that Zo has a child, then Zo will say, it's his. Lazarus, Zo doesn't deserve you."

@CharlottesWeb0 wrote:

"But Hlathi is about to find out Zoleka is pregnant through Thumeka."

@haiborands responded:

"I have never been so happy."



@Kay_Rantai commented:

"The writers better not ruin things for Zo. Many men out there raise other men's kids as their own."

@Litha_Lethu11 wrote:

"Zoleka will snitch on herself."

@peendy_Lwandle replied:

"He's only taking her because his father spoke about the family legacy. I don't like that."

@pink11776 said:

"He’s definitely doing that to please his father."

@MsFerrari559517 replied:

"Zoleka and Lazarus mean a lot to me."

