A group of podcasters discussed Anele Mdoda and how she gained fame and success in the radio and TV space

Penson and Penuel Mlotshwa's new podcast Amagents , has been placed under scrutiny for the remarks made by a guest, Ike Khumalo

Mzansi gathered to defend Anele Mdoda, and some notable public figures also defended the radio star

X users joined forces to defend Anele Mdoda against the remarks made on Penuel Mlothswa's podcast. Image: Zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda's credentials were under intense scrutiny following an episode of Ama Gents, a podcast started brothers Penuel and Penson Mlotshwa.

Their guests debated on Anele Mdoda's influence in the radio and TV space, with one of the guests, Ike Khumalo, downplaying Mdoda's success.

Anele's career under spotlight

In the clip shared by @ThisIsColbert, Ike Khumalo said, "Don't compare me to Anele Mdoda, she has nothing," he said, shocking the other hosts.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

His argument was that Anele's career was a result of her father's status, which helped catapult her to the top of the radio ladder.

"We have seen them. The likes of Khanyi Dhlomo, they were parachuted (catapult)," he continued. "I cannot understand why some people are on radio or television."

Penson argued saying, "Anele Mdoda is powerful in the media space."

Watch the X video below:

Some public figures like broadcaster Redi Thlabi defended Anele Mdoda and mentioned how she was a force to be reckoned with at Highveld Radio, before she moved on to other bigger stations.

Another figure, Vuyolwethu Ngcukana also added to Redi's point but argued that Anele started doing radio way before Highveld.

"Anele’s talent and credentials speak for themselves, we’re not going to argue that but I want to ask who is Ike an why is he only known in podcasts, who is Panuel and what is he in my known in podcasts? I’ve auditioned both and sadly can’t measure up."

Anele Mdoda rise to success was downplayed on a podcast. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Check out his X post below:

This ignited a mass debate online, with people proving that Mdoda climbed to the top, and it was purely based on her talent.

@dramadelinquent asked:

"Are these four men siting in a kitchen trying to bring a successful woman down?"

@Mis_Thobile stated:

"I fell in love with Anele when she did the night time slot with Grant on 947 I think it was 2004/5,they were my favorite, tried moving with them to 5fm, I was soooo happy when she returned to 947, she is one of the best hard working people, her TV show was also good."

@kaMalambule argued:

"Ike Khumalo has a problem with people whose parents worked hard and smart to ensure they set up their children for a better footing when they go into the world. He sounds like he is the ‘first to get a degree’ in his family type of talk. He can’t accept that others are just doing better than him."

Anele Mdoda in awe of Travis Scott's show

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda reacted to Travis Scott's performances.

The star stated that she came as a spectator and left as a fan of the American rapper. Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Travis' concert.

Source: Briefly News