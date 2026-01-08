DJ Bongz released a statement denying claims he failed to pay staff salaries, attributing delays to theft by management team members

The Gwara Nation owner confirmed criminal cases were opened against the suspects, and personal funds were used to mitigate the financial impact

Mzansi users reacted with mixed sentiments, some sympathising with business owners while others demanded immediate payment for workers

DJ Bongz broke his silence on the unpaid salary allegations.

Mzansi's beloved DJ and businessman, Bongz, has finally spoken out amid swirling allegations that he neglected to pay salaries at his popular Views Night Club in Durban.

In a detailed statement shared on social media, the producer dismissed the claims as misleading, explaining the club's recent internal turmoil.

The veteran DJ, despite this controversy, continues to create music, and he recently reacted to a video of Jammie Foxx dancing to his song Gwara Gwara.

According to MDN News, the response came after reports surfaced of staff going unpaid for weeks, sparking online backlash.

See the publication's post below:

Statement uncovers theft and misconduct

In the official release, Bongz detailed how, over the past two months, management uncovered repeated stock and cash thefts.

The statement read:

"Criminal cases have since been opened against the alleged individuals."

The financial strain from these losses led to temporary salary delays, but Bongz stressed that owners dipped into personal pockets to ensure partial payments where possible.

He firmly rejected any justification for theft, like the claim of a manager taking a work phone as "compensation," calling it unlawful.

Views Night Club remains fully operational, with new staff hired and controls strengthened to prevent future issues.

DJ Bongz, who bought his Durban restaurant in 2024, assured stakeholders of transparency and commitment to recovery, debunking rumours of closure.

Mzansi is divided over the explanation

Social media lit up with reactions to the statement. Some users empathised with the challenges of running a business in Mzansi, where theft and misconduct can cripple operations.

@yardmanandreee said:

"If you have ever owned a business and employed South Africans, you definitely understand what he's going through. [Some of] These people steal from you and miss work anyday without any explanation. It's just hectic being a business owner especially if you follow the rules of this country."

@ta_marah7 commented:

"He should've suspended those individuals who were allegedly involved in those crimes and hired new staff and continued as usual."

One user, @Matt_Mokgotlane, sympathised:

"This is hectic stuff."

Another user, @BabonkeL, stated:

"The saddest thing is you give jobs to some people as means of giving back to the community only for them to destroy your business. I feel sad for DJ Bongz."

@Mab0710 chimed in:

"Why are you punishing the other staff? The misconduct of other staff shouldn't affect the salaries of others. It's a business responsibility to save up salaries for the staff just in case something like this happens."

@Tebogosebs offered a summary of the statement, writing succinctly:

"This statement is long for nothing. He did not pay workers because they've been stealing from him. Finish."

Fans stood with DJ Bongz in his ongoing staff payments controversy.

DJ Bongz is accused of not paying his staff

In a related Briefly News report, DJ Bongz recently found himself under fire after his employees spoke out, saying they have not been receiving their wages.

According to MDN News, two waiters came forward to share what they went through during their time working for the DJ.

